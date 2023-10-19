Domestic Abuse Awareness Month 2023

Content Warning: Discussions of Domestic Abuse. An Garda Siochana emergency 24 hour helpline – 999 or 112.

October is domestic abuse awareness month and as a domestic abuse child survivor I think it’s extremely important to bring as much awareness and support daily around the topic.

Domestic abuse is the physical, sexual, financial, emotional or psychological abuse of one person against another who is a partner.

Victims of domestic abuse can apply for domestic abuse violence orders from family law district courts which can give you additional protection. They include, a safety order, emergency barring order, barring order, or protection order.

If you are concerned for a person that you believe is a victim of domestic abuse you should express concern, assure them that the abuse is not their fault, support them and give information on available domestic abuse services.

Signs to recognise domestic abuse are: does your partner constantly criticise you or put you down, discourage your relationship with family and friends, control all finances, deny you access to money even for household necessities, prevent you from working or socialising, constantly accuse you of being unfaithful, harm or threaten to harm you or your family members, anger easily or deliberately destroy personal property or other items of sentimental value to you.

Domestic abuse violence month is an opportunity to start the conversation about this important issue in all aspects of your life and show those impacted by domestic violence that they are not alone. October 19 is #PurpleThursday in recognition of survivors! You can wear purple for the day and make sure to tell others why purple is so important on this day.

How to be an ally all year round to domestic abuse survivors

Many people who have experienced domestic abuse either don’t know who to turn to or have had bad experiences when they’ve reached out for help.

Ways to do this is initiate a conversation, let go of any expectations, challenge any false attitudes and beliefs, BELIEVE VICTIMS, listen to what they tell you, refer them to a service provider, validate feelings, avoid victim blaming and support and respect their decisions.

As a fellow survivor, I just want you to know if you have or are going through domestic abuse, you are strong, powerful and don’t deserve this. You are worthy of respect, love, and safety.

Domestic abuse is one of the hardest things you can ever go through, but remember you are a fighter and a survivor. There will be good days after the bad, just like there is a rainbow after the rain.

Support services include:

An Garda Siochana emergency 24 hour helpline – 999/112

Women’s Aid 24 hour helpline -1800 341 900

Men’s Development Network helpline – 1800 816 588

Safe Ireland helpline – 090 6479078

Adapt Domestic Abuse Services helpline – 061 412354

Sonas advice line – 087 952 5217 or 24hr refuge – 018662015

Men’s Aid Ireland helpline – 01 5543811

Rape Crisis Centre helpline – 1800 778888

Samaritan helpline – 116 123 24

