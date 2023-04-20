The Rachel Diaries

I refuse to believe this is the last diary entry I’ll write until the college year starts again for the paper; it’s sad and I’ll miss those long summer months scrambling together ideas for the paper’s contributors and writing my own pieces for the section.

However, it brings me immense joy that the next time I’ll be writing an article, I’ll be settled in my forever home and preparing for the Autumn period in which Halloween becomes the time where I do a lot more than writing; more decorating and posting Halloween content for all those lovers of all things spooky.

I do need to pull myself down from the clouds at times; I need to realise that Autumn time is still far away and that summer needs its recognition first.

Nowadays, it’s been spending near enough an hour everyday on Indeed, looking for jobs. It’s funny how people forget how stressful it is to find jobs despite there being so many going around. It’s a work in progress with a few interviews lined up; here’s to hoping they’ll go well. It’ll make the move into the city easier knowing we have a job secured before we settle back into city life.

The last few weeks have been super intense because not only does your girl suffer with anxiety and depression, but burn-out has now joined the gang. I don’t know everything, but what I do know is that I loathe feeling like this; the fatigue, the extreme weakness, the shaking limbs. It’s too much. Why does something like this have to exist?

Although, we should be grateful it does because it’s the bodies way of telling us whoa, please slow down and take it easy. You could tell that to me ten times every and I wouldn’t take the information on board. It’s a curse to be stubborn at times.

In a way, I’ll miss the countryside because of the peaceful atmosphere out here and the yellow-flowered-clad fields blossoming with summer colours and the fact that my family lives here too, but it’s a chapter of our story that didn’t have the plot we anticipated and that’s okay too.

An opportunity came knocking, we answered and are now on a countdown to beginning the next chapter; we’re feeling very positive about this one. It’s only a matter of time before we start to gather big boxes and have to sort through everything to find things we don’t need and things that need to be packed. Oh, the joys of moving house. Am I right?

Last week, we spent the day in town browsing through all the public’s favourite home stores; it’s really wholesome and inspiring to see all the possibilities of how your home could look and there’s tonnes of appliances and home décor that we have our eyes on; those products better believe that they’ll have a home with us soon.

Surprisingly, there is no other big news, but it has been a pleasure sharing my dairy entries here. Here’s to the summer ahead; I hope it treats you all well with sun tans and travels that your own diary entries will want to hear about. Signing off.