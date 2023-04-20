Dylan meets: Padraic Mannion

12 March 2023; Pádraic Mannion of Galway before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Clare and Galway at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Padraic Mannion plays hurling for Galway and his club Ahascragh/Fohenagh. He made his senior debut for the county in 2015. He also plays club football for Caltra.

Where did you go to school and college?

National School was Kilglass NS. Then to St Cuans College and NUIG for college.

Where did your love for hurling come from?

My love for hurling came from playing at home in the garden. I would have played a lot of football growing up and loved both. I have always been competitive, and that’s probably why it appeals to me so much.

Did you always know growing up that you wanted to hurl for Galway?

I never imagined or dreamed of playing for Galway at senior level. I never saw myself as someone who would play at that level. I was on the minor panel in 2011 and probably only started to think about it at that stage.

In 2009, you won a Connacht Junior C championship medal with St Cuan’s. Did that make you hungrier for more success at club and inter-county level?

It was always nice to win with your school friends. Success with them makes you hungrier for a bit more.

How special was it for you to captain Ahascragh/Fohenagh to an Intermediate County title and an All – Ireland final appearance?

It was great to win a county final with Ahascragh Fohenagh and get senior status. Getting to the All-Ireland final brought a great buzz to the area, which was nice to be a part of.

Did you feel that the 2017 All-Ireland win meant even more to you because you were playing alongside your brother Cathal?

At the time, it wasn’t something I thought about. Looking back, it probably does add a bit extra to it.

What did it mean to you to win All-Star Awards in 2017 and 2018?

All-Stars are always nice to win. But while you’re playing, you don’t dwell on it too much. You just focus on the following season.

Who is the toughest opponent you have come up against?

Marking Conor Whelan at training is always a tough one. Beano Concannon will always test you as well.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

Getting asked into the senior panel at the end of 2014 and the start of 2015.

What do you like most about hurling, and is there anything you would like to see change in the game?

I love the speed, skill, and unpredictability of the game. The game is in a good place, so I wouldn’t change too much about it.

What other sports do you like?

I played a lot of football, so I have always been a fan of that. I like watching a lot of sports like golf, rugby and soccer.

What are your ambitions for 2023?

It would be great to get some silverware at club and county level.