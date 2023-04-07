Student Independent News

NUI Galway Student Newspaper

WaffleSoc – Odd One Out

By

One of the University of Galway’s newest societies WaffleSoc held a ‘Odd One Out’ game in Sult on Wednesday the 29th of March to a packed-out room. The premise of the game was based on game of the same name found on the ‘Jubilee Media’ social media pages where a question is posed such as ‘Who is the fake Harry Potter fan?’ and the participants must justify why they aren’t an imposter by answering questions from the host. The audience participation in this live event was brilliant and the host made it enjoyable for all involved.
+ posts

Reader Interactions