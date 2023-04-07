WaffleSoc – Odd One Out April 7, 2023 By Lisa Hamilton One of the University of Galway’s newest societies WaffleSoc held a ‘Odd One Out’ game in Sult on Wednesday the 29th of March to a packed-out room. The premise of the game was based on game of the same name found on the ‘Jubilee Media’ social media pages where a question is posed such as ‘Who is the fake Harry Potter fan?’ and the participants must justify why they aren’t an imposter by answering questions from the host. The audience participation in this live event was brilliant and the host made it enjoyable for all involved. Lisa Hamilton + posts Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Writers Soc – 2023 Publication Launch Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ ‘Descendants’ – GUMS Intervarsity Entry 2023 Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ DanceSoc x CheerleadingSoc Showcase Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Rugby Ball Related