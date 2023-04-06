Writers Soc – 2023 Publication Launch April 6, 2023 By Lisa Hamilton Writers Soc held a launch for their 2023 publication ‘Voyages’ on Wednesday the 29th of March which saw writers, publisher and fellow writer soc members come together in The View to read excerpts from stories and poems written by students from the book. ‘Voyages’ is available to purchase on Amazon at a cost of €5.00 and features writing from some talented Writer Soc members. Lisa Hamilton + posts Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ WaffleSoc – Odd One Out Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ ‘Descendants’ – GUMS Intervarsity Entry 2023 Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ DanceSoc x CheerleadingSoc Showcase Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Rugby Ball Related