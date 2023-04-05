Student Independent News

'Descendants' – GUMS Intervarsity Entry 2023

Before heading to Belfast to perform in the annual College Musical Theatre Intervarsities competition, the company of Descendants, GUMS 2023 entry, performed two shows in the Cube to sold out audiences. The production was an excellent retelling of the 2015 Disney Channel Original Movie of the same name, condensed to 20 minutes of material with incredible choreography and vocals by an immensely talented cast. GUMS went on to place 3rd in the Best Overall category at the competition as well as coming home with the Best Choreography award.
