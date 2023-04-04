Vitamins to help you when you’re feeling run-down

Most people I know at the moment are struggling with feeling run down. A lot of people’s immune systems seem to be weak and they’re getting sick more often, and energy is at an all-time low.

While there’s other ways of tackling these issues, it is also worth noting that part of these feeling could be caused by a vitamin deficiency. The best thing to do if you think you’re lacking in a vitamin is to go to your GP and get them to check.

Here’s a list of some of the vitamins you could need to include in your diet.

1. Magnesium

Magnesium has a lot of important roles in the body. It supports muscle and nerve function and energy production. Magnesium is one of the vitamins with the most uses in the body, as it’s needed for more than 300 different biochemical reactions, including muscle and nerve function, blood glucose control, and energy production. Magnesium is found in food like fish, nuts and whole grains.

2. Vitamin B

There are eight different types of vitamin B, each numbered one through eight which support the body in health brain and cell functions and convert the energy we eat into energy. If you are deficient in any of these eight B vitamins it can cause symptoms of tiredness and fatigue. Some foods that contain vitamin B are eggs, salmon and leafy greens.

3. Iron

Iron is responsible for making red blood cells, which transport oxygen around the body. When you are low on iron it causes exhaustion and fatigue, with it possibly leading to disorders like anaemia. Anaemia can impair cognitive abilities, decrease immunity, and negatively impact work performance. The best sources of iron is meat, seafood and nuts.

4. Vitamin D

This vitamin is responsible for supporting your immune system, keeping bones strong and assisting with energy and mood. In Ireland we have a lot of people who are low in vitamin D since the main way of getting it is from the sun, which we don’t get a lot of. Some foods you can get your vitamin D from is oily fish, egg yolks and red meat.

5. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is useful to the body in many ways. These include helping to protect cells and keep them healthy, maintaining healthy skin, blood vessels, bones and cartilage and helping with wound healing. Not only is it good for all of those things but it also helps the bodies production of energy. Sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits, strawberries and broccoli.

While you can also finds supplements in pharmacies and health shops for all of these vitamins, the best way to supply your body with them is through your diet. So, the best thing you can do for your body when you’re feeling run-down is to maintain a balanced diet. And remember, always consult with a medical professional before you take any vitamins.