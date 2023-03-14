5 Places to Visit This Year

It has almost been a year since the pandemic international travel requirements ended for the people of Ireland. An excellent new year’s resolution this 2023 would be to travel more. Grasp the opportunity and the freedom with a newfound appreciation. But where to begin? There is something for everyone this year from exciting European cities to beautiful landscapes. They can be found at a reasonable price if booked wisely.

1. Arles

Located in the South of France, Arles is the ultimate hidden gem for couples and families who wish to relax by the seaside and enjoy the peace and tranquility of a sunny village. Designed for sun-holiday enthusiasts, Arles is just 16 minutes from the city of Avignon by train. This beachy resort is an escape from the hustle and bustle of Avignon and provides the perfect holiday atmosphere, located on the beach with a promenade of tapas bars and restaurants complimented by live music throughout the day.

2. St. Christopher’s Inn

In the heart of the city of Barcelona, St Christopher’s Inn provides the most perfect and reasonably priced accommodation for people wishing to explore the exciting Spanish tourist attractions. Upon your arrival in St. Christopher’s Inn, you will notice that although it is labelled as a hostel, it is as beautiful and as welcoming as the surrounding hotels in the area. The Inn is immaculately furnished with excellent privacy and a friendly atmosphere, courtesy of the sports bar, Belushi’s, which is located downstairs. This hostel is located in the city centre and the staff provide tourist guidance, bicycle hire and recommendations on the best places for nightlife. This location is perfect for group holidays and parties.

3. Bruges

Despite the character of Colin Farrell’s skeptical attitude on the beauty of this historical village in In Bruges, this town promises to be the perfect holiday destination for Christmas enthusiasts. It is never too late to book a spot in this Christmas wonderland where you can enjoy a cup of mulled wine, explore the Christmas markets and go to every film destination embarked on by Gleeson and Farrell in the crime/comedy classic. With ice skating and carol singers at every corner, this place will de-Grinch even the toughest Scrooge!

4. Camden Town

London has something for everyone and an example of this energy can be found in Camden Town. Camden is located beside the canal and holds an exciting buzz for anyone wishing to experience new cultures and explore different aspects of themselves. Every style and taste can be enjoyed at Camden Market where nothing is too “out-there.” Experience a place where curiosities are heightened by fashion, music and street art in this retro, punk town. This is a great place to discover new styles and provides an opportunity for tourists to explore the city of London with the help of the Underground. Perfect for students and lovers of the hustle and bustle city breaks.

5. Nice

It is hard to get over the South of France when dreaming of holiday locations. Nice, however, provides a different atmosphere than other cities of Europe. It is a place where everything seems possible and relaxing is a part of the lifestyle. Enjoy all the familiar aspects of a city with museum and shopping attractions during the day, explore the old city of Nice while only a short walk away from the crashing blue waves of the French Riviera. After a fresh swim during the day, the city transforms at night to a place of dance and delicious dining. The city becomes a lively location where everyone is at the same party while being surrounded by the nature of the beautiful environment. Nice is the perfect place for families, foodies, party-lovers, people in need of a break…… it really has something for everyone.

Make this year a magical one with a visit to any one of the beautiful locations mentioned above.