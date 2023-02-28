The Rachel Diaries

Welcome back to another dramatic episode of Rachel’s life. Get cosy and grab some snacks and get ready for a world of drama…

Joking. The week prior wasn’t the worst week I’ve had since the start of 2023, the good is pushing hard to outweigh the bad; fair play to it for trying, it has never tried that hard before. What, oh what has happened this week, apart from the odd mental breakdown?

My boyfriend and I just finished applying for the Rent Tax Return on Revenue. A sweet load of money will be given back to us each which will be used towards moving back to the city since things are rocky in the countryside with zero hope of it getting better or being resolved.

We tried, we really did, but it was a chapter that we don’t regret opening. We learned from it and it’s a valuable life lesson that taught us that moving to a new place is scary. It’s an experience we have to go through and we told ourselves that if it didn’t work out then we would resolve it.

Our resolve won’t fix the situation in our new place of dwelling and we are now taking the necessary steps to move back into a bustling society. Living nearly thirty minutes outside the city taught us the value of what we left behind; bookstores within walking distance, nightlife that we loved walking through and observing, bus timetables that we didn’t have to worry about. I think it’s for the best.

We need all the luck and positivity we can get to get us through the organising and the saving and applying for various things when the big move will happen. Again.

I finally have all my Valentine’s presents organised for himself, I just need to fill in that card and all is ready to be given on the day of love. Although, working in retail, you’ll still have customers coming in the night before Valentine’s Day, approximately ten minutes until closing time, asking for bouquets and cards and little love gifts, but we can only tell them one breaking thing of Sorry, you’re too late, ‘tis all sold out.

Seriously, before working retail I had no idea that people were so last minute.com. Oh, this was a long time coming, but I finally made it to the hairdressers to guillotine my hair after two years of not giving it some TLC.

Numerous scissor snips, a wash and some red dye with gorgeous highlights later, I was free to go to parade my healthy new hair. The feeling of someone else washing your hair feels phenomenal; cloud nine is calling, might want to pick that up.

Lastly, Thursday morning, Dylan came home early from his Jiu Jitsu training. I was still in bed, of course, the lazy thing I am. He bid me a “good morning” and went to Pipsqueak’s cage and beckoned me over. “Rach, I think you’re going to want to come over here and look at this in Pip’s cage” he said. I’m not only a Mam to two beautiful hamsters, but to worry too.

I jumped up out of bed, fumbled for my glasses and rushed over to the cages. Inside, tucked to the side of Pip’s house was a small box. My heart stopped and went into overdrive simultaneously. I opened it and there was a beautiful gold ringed diamond promise ring.

An early Valentine’s gift that he couldn’t wait to give me. I hugged him to the ground and couldn’t stop looking at it. I know that a lot of people don’t believe in promise rings, but I do. They are essentially a ring before the engagement ring, holding a promise to be committed to your partner and them only. And people say that romance is dead…