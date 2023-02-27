Vice President – Welfare and Equality Officer Candidate: Izzy Tiernan

Photo by Lisa Hamilton

What made you apply for the role?

Ever since I was child, I was incredibly passionate about justice and equality for people. I have worked on LGBTI+ committees, have been equality officer for different groups and organisations and have always lobbied for human rights. Since I’ve arrived in Galway, I have fallen in love with the University and want to make changes for the good, to help the student population and have a positive impact on college life in whatever way I can.

Talk us through your manifesto, and the main thing you’ll work on if elected.

My main focus for my campaign is combatting the sexual assault and violence that women and people experienced last semester on campus. I want to spread greater awareness for the issue and implement a Student Watch to work with the gardai to ensure a safer campus for all students. I also want to work on the housing crisis issue and lobby for a Commuter Fund Scheme where students travelling to and from college can be reimbursed for their spending.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term, if elected?

My greatest obstacle, I expect, is combatting student poverty in terms of the housing crisis and cost of living crisis. I will attempt to alleviate pressure from students by working to end repeat exam fees and offering greater social aid to underprivileged students, but the real change must come from the top up, from our government, whom I will pressure to take practical steps to ensuring better quality of life for students around Ireland.

What is something you hope to carry on from the previous officer, if elected?

I wish to carry on the fantastic events that have happened on campus, such as rag week festivities, consent week, and the many events that happen in Sult every week. I hope to carry on the great work done by the previous officer in introducing sensory rooms and will act to create more, as well as continuing to work with brilliant organisations such as Active Consent.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you?

I think people should vote for me because I am not coming at this position from a point of ego or desire for authority. I simply want to help people, to make their lives that little bit easier, and will give my mind, body and soul to do so. I am outspoken and will not be silenced on important issues, and will fight for the rights of every student in University of Galway for as long as I can.