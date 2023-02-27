Vice President – Welfare and Equality Officer Candidate: Anneli Aalberg

Photo by Lisa Hamilton

What made you apply for the role?

I have completely fallen in love with this city (yes, even the weather), and the university is a big reason why. I have enjoyed finding a community on campus and I want to help others do the same. As the class rep for the LLM in Peace Operations, Humanitarian Law, and Conflict, I gained experience supporting my classmates and discovered that I loved every minute of it. I want to make a difference on campus, and I think I can.

Talk us through your manifesto, and the main thing you’ll work on if elected.

The main areas I focus on in my manifesto are a healthy university-life balance, increased diversity and inclusion on campus, general and sexual health and well-being, sustainability, violence against women, and accommodation. I spend my days studying conflict and crimes against humanity. I understand the importance of needing balance in your life. You can read my full manifesto on my socials (anneli4welfareequalityvp) or on the SU website.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term, if elected?

Getting the university to listen will probably be the biggest challenge. Advocating for the university to reallocate funding to support university-wide services, like more mental health counselors, is one of my top priorities. I think that the Student Union can have an incredible influence, but it can only do so much if the university is not willing to listen. I am, however, hopeful that I can implement real change.

What is something you hope to carry on from the previous officer, if elected?

I would like to carry on the free STI testing and the promotion of sexual health that Imogen did an incredible job of advocating for. A lot of the issues that need to be addressed are structural and cannot be changed overnight. That is why it is essential that we build off of the work of our predecessors.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you?

The simple answer is, I genuinely care. I want to be there as a support for students. That is where my policies come from. I have spent years studying human rights, so I recognize the importance of respecting welfare and equality. Also, as a postgraduate student, I will be able to represent everyone as I have already been through undergrad. If you vote for me, you will always have a friend in the office.