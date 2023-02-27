Student Speak

Vusi Thabethe

Access Course Student

Some of the things I would like to see from the new and upcoming student union reps is accessibility! I find that it is difficult to get in touch with some of the representatives. If the representatives are elected by the students then I think it’s only fair that they make time for the students.

Aoibhe Hopkins

3rd Year Journalism Student

I am really excited for the new election. I am curious to see the new manifestos and to see if any candidate has any ideas to tackle the ongoing accommodation crisis here in Galway. I hope to see more support and involvement from the SU on impactful projects like the student pantry.

Chiara Alfieri

2nd Year Journalism Student

Personally, I think that SU elections are a chance to actively participate in university life and taking part in deciding who to have as ‘guides’ through this journey. It is very important to vote and express yourself and I put a lot of hope and trust in events like this. Looking forward to seeing what the next generation of SU officers will be!!

Sarah Clarke

Final Year History & Classics Student

I’m looking forward to the SU elections this year! I love to see student candidates opinions on how to make University of Galway a better place for all. I don’t know who I’m voting for yet, but I am excited to see each candidates proposals. Everyone should be voting this election to have the chance to voice their own opinion on how to improve our University. I hope some of the candidates deal with issues such as the cost of living crisis in Galway.

Finnian Cox

1st Year Journalism Student

Ní dóigh liom go bhfuil a ndotháin troid déanta ag na ceannairí maidir leis na fadhbanna níos prainní a bhfuil ag cuir isteach ar scoláirí. Bhí agóid maidir leis an easpa tithíocht, ach ní raibh sé ro-éifeachtach, agus teastaíonn i bhfad níos mó acu. É sin ráite, caithfear aitheantas a thabhairt ar an obair iontach atá déanta acu maidir leis na imeachtaí a chuaigh ar aghaidh i mbliana.

Chris Watts

2nd Year Global Media Student

If I’m honest, I don’t tend to take SU elections too seriously. I’m sceptical about how much power they actually have. Sometimes it seems more like an illusion of choice, just meant to placate students. The current committee haven’t done anything to anger me, and they come across quite well. I don’t blame them for the issues in the university at all. But if somebody can convince me that they could come in and actually improve the student experience then they will get my vote.

Ailbhe O’Connor

Masters Public Advocacy & Activism

Do the candidates have any plans to actually, tangibly improve the lives of students? Projects like the student pantry had little to no support from the SU other than mentions on social media. The Sibín has had several complaints that just haven’t been addressed. Since I started in college the issue of the lack of seating on campus has never been acted upon in any significant way. The SU has become a career stepping stone for a lot of the exec. Why should I vote for someone who just wants a better CV?

Éabha Gaughan

Final Year Law & English Student

I believe the Students Union is the most effective way for students to make their voices heard. In this election I would like to see candidates that really push against issues affecting students, particularly the issue surrounding unaffordable housing on campus, the declining mental health of university students and the move away from hybrid-teaching, decreasing accessibility to education. I think the SU has been somewhat passive recently regarding these issues and I would like to see that change. I’m looking forward to reading the candidates manifestos to understand what they view as the most important issues to be addressed this year