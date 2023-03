Leas Uachtarán don Ghaeilge Candidate: Faye Ní Dhomhnaill

What made you apply for the role?

I’m very passionate about Irish. I’ve always taken great pride in speaking and learning Irish and want to be able to share that passion with others. I decided not to run last year so that I could focus 100% on Final Year and that I wouldn’t be in the role with the cloud looming over my head of Final Year. I want to make Irish more accessible for every student, as well as protecting the Irish speaking rights of students. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, anything the Comhaltas can do as bearla they can do it as gaeilge as well.

Talk us through your manifesto, and the main thing you’ll work on if elected:

My manifesto mainly focuses on bringing a bit of Gaeilge into day-to-day life on Campus. I’d love to work with IdeasLab to bring workshops through Gaeilge in there as well as working with SIN to guarantee at least 1 piece as gaeilge in each issue. As well as this, I really want to work closely with clubs and societies, and to try introduce an Irish-speaking committee member into as many clubs and socs as possible. I want to provide opportunities for students to develop their CV with a little bit of Gaeilge, and careers fairs with Irish speaking companies. I want there to be benefits for students using Gaeilge on campus, such as discounted drinks in Smokies and dedicated “Labhair Gaeilge Liom” seating Areas. Mainly though, I’m here to protect the language rights of Irish Speaking students and open doors to the language through education and protection.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term, if elected?

I definitely think the greatest obstacle will be overcoming people’s preconceived prejudices regarding the Irish language. Most people I know have had a horrible experience with Gaeilge from secondary school, and as such want to leave it as far behind as possible. Irish is so much more than just cluaistuiscints and wrote learning off seanfhocals. I want to make Gaeilge more accessible for students from all backgrounds. It shouldn’t matter your level or ability, any student should feel they can walk into the Leas-Uachtaráin don Ghaeilge’s office and say “What’s available for me?”

What is something you hope to carry on from the previous officer, if elected?

Barry has been an absolute trailblazer this year. It was the first year a role like this existed anywhere in Ireland, so the pressure was really on for foundations to be laid in place. If I am elected I’m excited to carry on the good work that has already begun. One scheme I really hope to work closely on is the Scéim Cónaitheachta, a scheme that was reintroduced last year for students with spoken Irish, where they can live with fellow Irish speakers in Corrib Village. Mostly I’m excited to get the word out about this role and to show students what’s available to them.

Why do you think people should vote for you?

I think people should vote for me because I care about students. I understand the importance of speaking up for students language rights and for campaigns such a An Dream Dearg. I think the Irish language is a beautiful thing that we should be able to celebrate together, without barriers or prejudice. I want to be an officer that any student on any of our campuses can turn to. I really want to spend the coming year emphasising the importance of Irish, helping make it more accessible, and being a voice for students. A vote for Faye is a vote is a vote to open doors across the University.