Exit Interview with SU President Sai Gujulla

Looking back at your own election manifesto, do you feel this year has been a success?

Personally, I feel it has been successful. The main aspects of my manifesto that I have accomplished so far include accessible leadership, improved relationship with the University and Students, opening up the discussion of Students’ Union funding and preparing a funding proposal and much more.

What was the biggest obstacle you faced this year?

Time, I would say was the biggest obstacle this year. With different committees, approvals and the drafting of policies, time was something that was scarce. Each day was important when it came to bringing change in our university life. It did take me a while to realise but lack of time can be overcome by improved scheduling, delegation and most importantly stating your goals for the day.

What was the biggest issue facing students under your mandate?

Accommodation and the Cost of Living Crisis are the biggest things students have faced this year. With the lack of response and action from the government students have faced extreme hardship and I as the Students’ Union President tried every way possible to make the university experience as good as possible. We listened, we had meetings, we protested but we did not give up this year in making sure students had the best university experience possible.

What is your proudest achievement that you will take away from your term?

My proudest achievement would be the accessibility and the engagement of the Union this year as well as the improved relationships we have forged with the university that have allowed us to do numerous things that would have been out of reach before and these will only be amplified next year in the form of events, potential funding for our Union and increased student representation on University Committees.

What are your plans for the next academic year?

So, at the moment I’m currently running to be the next President of Union of Students in Ireland to ensure that reform is not only limited to our Union but is nationwide. Depending on the result of the election I will either assume the office of the President of USI or I will continue my studies at Ollscoil na Gaillimhe University of Galway as a Final Year Biomedical Engineering student.