It’s not even February and there is already new music coming out. Sam Smith, Måneskin, and Mac DeMarco have all released albums and we’re barely into the new year.

As the album cycle picks up again there’ll be much more music to enjoy. That said, let’s see what some of the most anticipated albums of 2023 are.

Lana Del Rey: Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Del Rey’s long titled ninth studio album has already been teased with the title track. The reception of the song certainly makes it an album to be excited for. That, and the long list of features including Bleachers, Jon Batiste, and Father John Misty.

Producer Jack Antonoff will also be helping Del Rey, his third time producing an album with the singer-songwriter. The full project will be available from 24 March.

The National: First Two Pages of Frankenstein

With many of the band members embarking on solo projects or other works, The National have been relatively quiet since the release of their 2019 album I Am Easy to Find. Now they are back with a full-length album packed with famous features including Taylor Swift and Sufjan Stevens, and also a world tour.

They have released the lead single “Tropic Morning News” which Aaron Dessner has said was a “turning point” for the band: “everything suddenly felt like it was coming alive again”. First Two Pages of Frankenstein will be released on 28 April.

Paramore: This Is Why

Following an almost six-year break Paramore are back with their sixth album on February 10. They have already announced a world tour and released three singles, including the title track. Hayley Williams first hinted at a new Paramore album in 2020, saying their next album would be more “guitar-driven”, and it seems Williams’ prophecy has come true if the teaser tracks are anything to go by.

An album born out of the pandemic, This Is Why seems like it will be inspired by its results, as Williams says you would think “that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic” after COVID.

Gorillaz: Cracker Island

The virtual band makes a return on February 24 with their eighth studio album. Multiple tracks, including the title track, were originally intended to be used for a second season of Gorillaz’ web series Song Machine but it was decided the band would make a new album instead.

We have already been teased with five singles which included interesting features with artists like Tame Impala and Bootie Brown but there are many more interesting guests we are yet to hear. These include collaborations with Bad Bunny, Beck, and Stevie Nicks. As is usual with Gorillaz, it will be fascinating to see how the band brings together all these different artists together on the full album.

boygenius: the record

The supergroup, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, are following up their self-titled EP with their debut full length album. In the five years since the boygenius EP all three artists have released their own solo albums. And now, the trio have announced their album debut, along with three singles where the members take one turn as the lead each. the record will be available on 31 March.