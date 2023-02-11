Six tips for a healthier sleep

Photo by Alison McHugh

As we start the second semester, you might have set your new year’s resolution on maintaining a healthier sleep routine. Some of us are morning birds and some unlucky souls (such as myself) have night owl tendencies. If you identify with the second group, I’ve got bad news: the system is not made for us and neither is our body. But don’t worry, I have some great tips on how you can get that healthy sleep anyway.

1. Set regular times for sleep.

This might sound impossible for all the last-minute-assignment hustlers like me but just like any other appointment, you need to stick to your schedule. It is important to be realistic because each body has different sleeping needs. For some, six hours might work perfectly, for others that can be extended to 7-8 hours. Consistency is key here. This also means waking up at the same time every day.

2. Reduce screen time before you go to sleep.

This might be a shocker (irony off), but it is true. The guilty pleasure to scroll on Instagram or watch one last episode before going to sleep might sound fun but it affects our sleep routine immensely. Apparently when we are exposed to blue light, the brain sends signals to stop the production of melatonin, the so-called sleep hormone. Instead, try to find other habits before bed: brushing your hair, reading a chapter, or doing skin care, you can get creative here, as long as you create a routine that helps your brain to prepare for sleep.

3. Come to rest.

There is a difference between rest and sleep. Just because our bodies eventually give up, that doesn’t mean our minds do rest as well. Especially in stressful times, try to get rid of negative and burdensome thoughts. This might look different for everyone: some might meditate or pray, journal, do yoga, or even count sheep. As long as you find something to calm your mind, you do you.

4. Adapt your sleep setting.

Reducing light and noise is probably something you already know. To spice that up, you could put on candles for a good smell (don’t forget to blow them out) or open the window to get fresh air. An ideal sleep temperature is between 15-19°C. A clean bedroom also helps to relax and get cosy.

5. Pay attention to your diet and fitness.

We love a late-night snack, don’t we? Unfortunately, it doesn’t help our sleeping hygiene. Stop eating two hours before you go to sleep. Avoid nicotine, caffeine and alcohol and exercise regularly during the day but not shortly before bed. Physical activity helps to get a deeper sleep. A hot shower afterward can be helpful as well.

6. Exposure to bright light during the day.

The best time to take a power nap is when the sun is at its highest (approximately between 11-13). I know what you are thinking, (how the heck does that work?) but studies prove that short naps (max. 30 min.) during the day improve vigilance, cognitive function, and memory consolidation. It is also proven that those who are exposed to bright sunlight during the morning hours have a better night sleep.

Don’t worry if some of these tips might not work for you. If you suffer from insomnia the fear of staying awake can actually maintain the problem. Just keep in mind that even though sleeping disorders can be frustrating, they are not impossible to overcome.

