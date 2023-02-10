Skincare for sensitive skin

Sensitive skin is often a result of genetics. Other times it is caused by our diet or sleeping patterns (which most times are out of our control). Yet another reason could be your outer environment.

Finding the right product for sensitive skin is hard. It’s especially bothersome when you’re trying to treat a skin condition using a particular product but it either makes the condition worse or creates a new one altogether.

When it comes to skincare, the most important thing is to look for ingredients in the product rather than the product itself. Patch-testing (using some of it on a portion of your skin to see if there’s any reaction) is important, too, especially if you have sensitive skin.

1. The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm

Face cleansers have the tendency to strip your pores and break the skin barrier depending on their ingredients. This is especially true for water-based cleansers. Too much water on sensitive skin can harm the barrier. Oil-based cleansers like The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm serve as a better option. Oats help reduce inflammation which causes redness. It is a fragrance-free product, too, which is a bonus.

2. Avene Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream

Most of the moisturisers that you use would have products that might help other skin types in getting plump, hydrated skin. But for sensitive skin, it is better to have a moisturiser with minimal products so there’s little to no chance of your skin being irritated. The Avene Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream is very basic. It has a short list of ingredients, which means it does the job of moisturising without much effort.

3. Purito Centella Unscented Serum

Centella is a plant found in Asian countries. It was used in Ancient India and China to heal skin conditions. Purito as a brand always has minimal ingredients and their top ingredient mostly tends to be centella instead of water (which a lot of products have that can irritate the skin). The Purito Centella Unscented Serum would help calm down irritation and restore the skin barrier.

4. Benton Deep Green Tea Toner

This K-beauty product is mostly just green tea, which is a great ingredient for sensitive skin. It contains polyphenols which soothe inflammatory skin. The good part about the Benton Deep Green Tea Toner is that it is so non-sticky, you can apply multiple layers of it.

5. Missha Meditanical Calendula Toner

Calendula is a type of marigold flower. While it does help with itching and soothes the skin, it also boosts collagen production. Although it is very effective for healing redness and irritation, however, it takes a bit of time with it.

These products work best for sensitive skin, or even for skin that for some reason is itchy or irritated. Keep in mind you don’t need to wash your face with a cleanser or use multiple products if you have sensitive skin. Less is more.