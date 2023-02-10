Kay Bowen Cup February 10, 2023 By Lisa Hamilton The University of Galway WRFC hosted the Kay Bowen Cup, which saw six other university squads, including UCD, DCU, UL, Trinity College, Ulster University and Queens University, travel to Dangan Sportsgrounds to compete in a spirited inter-college competition. The day saw a great display of rugby and ended with two finals; one for the shield between the host club UG WRFC and UL; the second for the cup between DCU and UCD. Eventually, DCU and UL were crowned victors, with Kay Bowen presenting her namesake trophy and the competition shield to the winning teams. Lisa Hamilton + posts Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Teddy Bear Clinic Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Mhaolagáin Cup Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Fitzgibbon Cup Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ IRFU Rugby League Related