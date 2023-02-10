Student Independent News

On the 25th of January, the University of Galway squad took on SETU Waterford in Dangan Sportsgrounds in the latest round of the Fitzgibbon Cup. After an electric clash of the ash, the University of Galway side goes into the next round with a brilliant win under their belts. The final score was 2-23 1-13.
