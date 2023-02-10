Fitzgibbon Cup February 10, 2023 By Lisa Hamilton On the 25th of January, the University of Galway squad took on SETU Waterford in Dangan Sportsgrounds in the latest round of the Fitzgibbon Cup. After an electric clash of the ash, the University of Galway side goes into the next round with a brilliant win under their belts. The final score was 2-23 1-13. Lisa Hamilton + posts Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Teddy Bear Clinic Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Mhaolagáin Cup Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Kay Bowen Cup Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ IRFU Rugby League Related