Five apps for meditation newbies

When the world keeps going, sometimes we need to stay still. But that’s difficult if we keep going with the world. Human beings are not robots. We need routines, we need to break these routines, and we need to bring them back to break them again. But oftentimes, that’s not possible. The world will keep going, and we are expected to move along with it. If we don’t, people around us are often worried there might be something wrong with us.

Meditation is a way to break the momentum. It requires us to sit still and forces our brain to stop thinking, stop feeling, and just stay still in one position. It’s like when a moving train arrives at it’s destination and remains there for a few minutes before moving again. We don’t, however, have access to resources for meditation all the time, and so might not be able to attend meditation classes or other places of meditation when we are free. This is where meditation apps come in.

Here is some of the apps you could use for meditating:

1. Insight app

This app has podcasts and playlists that help you meditate. There are also playlists that help you sleep. The podcasts are made by licensed practitioners in meditation.

2. Headspace

If you are like me and go to the same internet I go to, you’ve probably seen advertisements of this app multiple times. There’s probably an orange animated character you recognise who illustrates how the app helps in meditation. If you have seen those ads but didn’t know if the app was any good, I’m here to tell you it is. It not only helps with meditation and sleep, it also has videos on how to set boundaries, how to reduce anxiety and the likes. I must, however, let you know that the app is subscription based. There are premium features to be unlocked by paying around €4 a month.

3. Calm app

The Calm app is similar to the other two I mentioned, and most of the meditation videos are under premium subscription. But it also has playlists that will energise you. Sometimes our minds get too calm, and we need a bit of an energy boost that isn’t stress-induced. This app can help you there.

4. Smiling Mind

This app has specialised content for healthcare workers and educators. It is completely free of cost, so you have access to all their content.

5. Healthy Minds

Neuroscientist Dr Richard Davidson founded this app. The motive is to help you meditate and reduce anxiety through four pillars: Awareness, Connection, Insight and Purpose. All four have different types of sessions that help you keep calm and reflect.