Beauty/Lifestyle trends that need to be left in 2022

Obsession with “barely there” makeup looks:

There are many trends that erupted last year that were basically just the “no makeup makeup” trend but rebranded. For example, the clean girl makeup look, the autumn girl makeup look, and the winter girl makeup look that differentiated itself from the autumn one by having cool tones. But the basic idea was makeup looks that appear like you don’t have makeup on. While I do like the concept, I feel like people should proudly flaunt their makeup skills in various tones and colours. It’s okay to not pretend that you’ve not taken the effort to look good.

Also, I don’t think we must reject any kind of makeup look that doesn’t subscribe to the “no makeup makeup concept.” Makeup over the years has evolved to an art form and there’s always a lot to explore and experiment with. Limiting it to makeup that’s barely there takes away from that.

Skin cycling:

I actually like this trend. It’s great for those just starting out with their skincare routine. Basically your night-time routine is divided into four nights under this trend: one is the night you exfoliate, second is the night you apply retinol, and the third and fourth nights you only apply moisturiser. The basic idea is to start slow with active ingredients. But because there are many factors involved in skin health like the amount of sleep you get, the foods you eat, and the climate you are exposed to, you need to bring in some changes into your routine. For example, you might have to use retinol just once a week because it irritates your skin. Or you might have to skip exfoliation altogether because it’s too harsh for you. Either way, it’s good to see what works for you, but not something you should stick to. Which is why I’d rather leave it behind. I would suggest sticking to the concept that created the trend, which is starting slow with skincare products.

Buccal fat removal:

This is a plastic surgery trend in which people get the fat below their cheekbones removed to make their face look thinner. This is a problem because as we grow older, the buccal (area below cheek bone) starts to grow thinner. That would make our cheeks look sunken beyond repair and the very people getting that fat removed might end up putting fillers to increase volume of their cheeks. It wouldn’t, however, help them as much because once you remove the fat, you can’t replace it really. And the area around it typically sinks when you grow older so you’ll have a very hollow face.

Literally any trend related to the body

Human beings, unlike most animals, are blessed with different types of bodies and facial features. I find the uniqueness of each human being in how they look beautiful. Which is why I don’t think each of us needs to have our legs thin as a pencil or our breast and butt fat while our waist is thin. Or our hands a certain shape. Beauty comes in different shapes and sizes and we must focus on taking care of our body first because it’s the only one we have. And it has helped us through so many things. For some of us, it helped survive a whole pandemic. It deserves to be taken care of.