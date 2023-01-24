A Pinpoint for Personhood: My 2023 Resolution

Photo via Pexels

This is a mantra that is soaked in the optimism of spirit that sustains our efforts to grow; new year new me. With this timeworn adage fueling action of resolution, we take on the beginning of each year with a sense of serene confidence. This confidence is fueled by an underlying recognition of the ‘clean-slate’ a new calendar year brings to us. It’s a marker of change. So, we work to break bad habits, and in their place, we form healthy ones. We move towards a better version of ourselves; we’re all in this pursuit of indiscernible personal contentment. It’s hard to say if that yearning will ever be fulfilled. But there’s a sense of honesty behind the desire to work towards that effort, and we have the opportunity to use the new year as a catalyst for this endeavor.

It’s sometimes hard to live in the weight of personal change; but with an inclination towards growth, making resolutions for the new year can be an integral step forward. To relieve unwarranted pressures, it’s important to remember that change is inevitable. But as sure as change comes, the type of change is completely unpredictable. With this in mind, I like to encourage a sense of grace when moving into the realm of new year resolutions.

When I work up the courage to change, it’s helpful to begin with a broad notion and navigate the steps from there. So, this year in an effort of self-respect, I want to become truly purposeful in my actions and beliefs. Far reaching, and in flux, this is a resolution that might be misconstrued. But approaching this from an angle of opportunity, becoming purposeful creates a strong sense of individualism and truth. I believe in the conscious effort to become oneself; and through this journey we find kindness, comfort, and the candid nature of our personhood.

It’s a journey of tenacity, and at times disappointment. This pursuit of personhood is not an easy path. But by navigating through these moments of growth, trying our best to be grounded in our actions, we start to shed the fear of mis-stepping. I think by considering intentions as well as actions, we follow the compass that guides our hearts more confidently. We try to live our lives on the basis of contentment. It’s hard to find that awareness, and keep it. But this journey of resolute understanding is also what veils the human experience in such beauty. While our lives can become stagnant and repetitive, the desire for change uproots even the most permanent of structures leaving us with something even more comforting: an honest chance to be ourselves.