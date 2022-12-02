Match Report: Ireland Vs Australia

Ireland 13 Australia 10

Photo by Ciarán Ó Flaithearta

Ross Byrne shows composure to slot a late penalty seeing off a well-drilled Australian side in an all-around unconvincing win in Dublin. After 4 years the Wallabies faced Ireland in the Aviva Stadium in the final game of the Autumn Internationals with Mack Hansen facing his country of birth for the first time.

With Johhny Sexton being withdrawn before the game Jack Crowley made his first International start at out-half with Ross Byrne joining Bundee Aki on the bench.

Poor Irish defense along with ill-discipline was a running theme in the first half with Ireland lucky not to have conceded early with a try being disallowed due to a neck roll in the build-up.

Australia dominated the first half with most of the game being played in the Irish 22. But the tied began to change with the Wallabies being reduced to 14 when Fainga’a saw yellow for repeated ill-discipline at the breakdown, it would be Ireland through a Jack Crowley penalty kick that would see Ireland with a 3-0 lead at the half-time whistle.

Ireland came out of the break with the wind at their backs and Crowley began to pull together some threatening attacks that almost broke the deadlock, one of which a Gibson Park try ruled out with Hansens’ foot being in touch before the offload.

A Bernard Foley kick saw the sides level 3-3 in the 55th minute.

A clever lineout move from Ireland and strong carries from the pack led to Bundee Aki crossing the whitewash for the first try of the game which Crowley comfortably converts. With Ireland in the lead 10-3

Just as the Irish looked to be on the home stretch Australia fought back through Petaia who scored a well-earned Wallabies try. Foley who’s earned the nickname “the Iceman” for his composure under pressure makes no mistakes and lots the kick from out wide bringing the sides level for the second time.

Ireland earned a 75th-minute scrum penalty out wide near the 10-meter line. Ross Byrne having just come off the bench moments earlier locks eyes with the posts, steps up and slots the kick for Ireland.

In the dying minutes, Australia attempted to go for the win by setting up a maul but they are pinned for being offside and Ireland come away with the win.

Byrne who was Ireland’s fifth choice out half had only been called into the squad on Monday says that scoring the winning kick “Is a special moment, it’s kind of what you dream of. You just have to prepare yourself for games like these and be ready it’s all you can do”.

Ireland

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Jack Conan

21. Craig Casey

22. Ross Byrne

23. Bundee Aki

Australia

15. Andrew Kellaway

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase

13. Len Ikitau

12. Hunter Paisami

11. Tom Wright

10. Bernard Foley

9. Nic White

1. James Slipper (captain)

2. David Porecki

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Nick Frost

5. Cadeyrn Neville

6. Jed Holloway

7. Michael Hooper

8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

16. Folau Fainga’a

17. Tom Robertson

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Will Skelton

20. Pete Samu

21. Jake Gordon

22. Noah Lolesio

23. Jordan Petaia

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe