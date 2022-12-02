I hope you buy a plant after reading this

Red spider lily

I adore enclosed spaces that provide a home for plants. The sudden ambience and relaxation sinks in. Plants breathe life and colour into any dull room. Extra space? A place for a plant. Decorating? Think about a plant.

Here are my reasons for why you should own a plant!

Boost your mood during the fall and winter months

Dark weather calls for a little boost of positivity. The colour green escapes us usually until Spring comes back around. I’m not fully sure what secret lies behind plants improving one’s mood, but it most definitely works for me. Especially if your room consists of cool tones, it will bring that bit of life inside. I must recommend wooden furniture! If you’re looking for a plant stand or shelf, try going for dark, wood. Trust me, it will look good.

Increasing your concentration and productivity

As much as I love cold weather, my mind runs to thoughts of lying in a cosy bed. This makes it particularly difficult around exam season. Plants, funnily, seem to aid concentration and productivity. When I’m trying to get some study done at home, concentration can be low compared to studying in the library. I researched whether this had any merit. I have read that people appear to perform better at attention-based tasks when they are surrounded by plants. Personally, they fulfill my décor expectations and make me feel productive.

The right plant for the right room

Philodendrons highlight the beauty of living rooms. Not only are they air purifiers, but they hold a lot of scope in relation to how to incorporate them into your space. I’d recommend vining. It brings me back to my time in Italy.

Philodendron silva

You can’t go wrong with an orchid for your bedroom. They can be found in a lot of supermarkets. What I learned from owning orchids, is that they need water at least once a week and live their best life when placed on a windowsill. As simple as this is, it’s what kept mine alive for so long.

Photos via Pixabay

What about bathrooms? Ferns and air plants! Air plants are basically impossible to kill. They do not need much attention and will get their moisture from the air in a bathroom environment.

Aloe vera may be very suitable for the kitchen and here’s why. You happen to burn yourself, just rub the gel-filled interior of the leaves for an instant cooling. Other than that, they look great!

Finally, offices. I think the spider plants occupy office space perfectly. They are called spider plants because they have leaves that spike out in all directions, like spider legs. They are considered as one of the most adaptable plants for your home.