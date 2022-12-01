When in Rome

Photo by Lalasza on Unsplash

In a few weeks, I will be returning to one of my favourite places that I’ve visited; Italy. In the spring of 2018, my family and I took a week-long vacation to Rome and Florence. We toured all the important sites. However, upon my return to these cities, I will be attempting to visit some attractions that are bit more off the beaten path.

One of these places is Vicus Caprarius, an archaeological site close to the Trevi Fountain. This site features the remains of a Roman home and aqueducts, as well as a collection of ancient Roman artefacts including over 800 coins.

I studied Latin before coming to university and being able to step back in time and see how the ancient Romans lived will be fascinating. Visiting Vicus Caprarius only costs a few euros, it’s not too far off the beaten path of other popular attractions and it offers a look at life in the city a few thousand years ago.

Another place in Rome I am looking to go to is the Capuchin Crypt. Below the floors of the Santa Maria della Concezione dei Cappuccini, are several tiny chapels decorated with the skeletons of over 3,700 Capuchin friars. As macabre as this seems, the decoration of friars’ remains is meant to be a reminder of our mortality.

While there is a chapel free of skeletal remains in the Capuchin Crypt, there are five other rooms decorated in this way. Three out of the five are devoted to specific skeletal structures: the skull, pelvis and leg bones. As an international student from the United States, I don’t often get to see things of this nature, and I’m very excited for it.

In terms of Roman sites, I also want to visit a few modern places. One of these is La Casa del Caffè Tazza d’Oro. When I first went to Italy, I did come here, but I didn’t learn to like coffee until after I had returned home. Despite this tragedy, I have a great desire to return.

Not only is this conveniently located near the Pantheon, but it is also one of the oldest coffee shops in the world. The walls of this café are decorated with gold detailing and mirrors, making this a must-visit not only for the delicious coffee but also for the aesthetic styling.

One final thing that I am looking forward to most is in Florence. This attraction is the Palazzo Medici Riccardi, where the eponymous Renaissance-era ruling family resided. Not only does this attraction boast a rich historical background, but it also features incredible architecture and beautiful sculptures and paintings.

One of the best things about Italy is that you’re never far from something interesting or tasty, and I’m thrilled to return.