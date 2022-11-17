UG DramSoc presents ‘Clown Bar’ November 17, 2022 By Lisa Hamilton University of Galway’s DramSoc performed their latest production, ‘Clown Bar’, in the BOI Theatre from the 8th to the 11th of November. Directed by Jennifer Lyons, Clown Bar follows the story of Happy, a sharp-talking cop who must return to his former life to find answers after his brother Timmy is found dead. Will he find what he’s looking for, or will he be sucked back into the darkness and vices of the life he tried so desperately to leave behind? In Clown Bar, we experience the twists and turns of solving a murder where everyone we meet can be considered a suspect. Clown Bar’s cast displayed an incredible versatility in delivering both the darkness and light of this Szymkowicz piece and undoubtedly impressed all that saw this witty and poignant production during its run. Lisa Hamilton + posts Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ MACNAS presents Con Mór Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Zoo Soc welcomes Tom Cuffe to Campus Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ WiSTEM x DJ Soc Halloween Party and Mixology Course Lisa Hamilton https://sin.ie/author/lisa-hamilton/ Connaught League Round 1 – UG Women’s RFC vs OLBC Related