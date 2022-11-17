Let’s talk about dreams

I’ve never been a fan of dream interpretation, but that doesn’t stop people from asking me what their dreams mean. I’m an international student, and at my home university, I work at a lab that specialises in sleep.

Photo by George Lemon on Unsplash

While the type of research I do isn’t related to dreams in any way, pretty much everyone I’ve told has always asked me to interpret their dreams. I’m also a neuroscience major, and one of the most popular theories regarding the mechanisms behind dreams is that they are just random electrical impulses that create pictures in our head while we sleep.

Despite this, I’ve always enjoyed discussing my crazy dreams with my friends. I have many who don’t believe they dream at all, but from my knowledge, they just can’t remember them. Those who can though, have so much to tell.

In the past year or so, I’ve had many vivid dreams that I’ve fortunately been able to recall. I’ve started a dream log of all my wild dreams. I will now share with you one of my crazier ones.

This dream begins in my older sister’s apartment in California. I noted in my log that it was a lot dirtier, darker and more lived in than it was. Her roommate Ryan came in the room and handed me a letter with kid’s handwriting scrawled across pink paper.

Intuitively, I knew that this letter was written by a five-year-old psychic, psychotic child who had been trying to track me down through the U.S. Postal Service. However, she was writing as though she was my former church group leader.

According to the letter, she was very upset that I didn’t have her contact information on my phone. How she would know this or why she would care, I do not know. The letter contained her phone number (which was not a real phone number), her husband’s emails (which were not emails but rather links to WikiHow articles), and her daughter’s home address.

Suddenly, the scenery changes, and it’s now been a few weeks since I was in California. I am back in my room in Ohio, and I am quite frustrated. The child has been sending me packages in the mail. I’m placing a few more in my room that I had received that day.

I can’t make out what most of them are. At this point, I’ve stopped opening them, but I do remember that one was a giant peacock feather contained in a cage of bones. This is how most of my dreams go.

My dreams seem to be quite complex and nuanced, and I’ve never been able to find anything to help me interpret them. Some dreams related to stress or anxiety about getting a bad grade on a math test or losing a friend are understandable, but from my own personal experiences, nothing could even begin to explain the meaning behind my multitude of crazy dreams.