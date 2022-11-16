Top 5 Scenic Places to visit in Donegal

1. Glenveagh Bridge

Glenveagh Bridge leads into the beautiful forestry of Glenveagh National Park.

2. The Poision Glen

Situated in the heart of the Poison Glen is the abandoned Church of Dunlewy. It’s a beautiful, historic scenic point.

3. Glen

Excellent for lovers of hiking, Glen offers many trails to climb with stunning views at every summit.

4. Ards Forest Park

The enchanting wood of Ards Forest Park is the perfect place for a walk. Located beside the Monk’s Friary, Ards is a peaceful place where people can relax and practice mindfulness whilst enjoying the scenery.

5. Fanad Lighthouse

On the coast of the Atlantic Ocean surrounded by the beaches of Ballyhiernan Bay, Fanad Lighthouse is the perfect meeting point for a day at the beach.