WiSTEM x DJ Soc Halloween Party and Mixology Course

On the 25th of October, 25 STEM-studying gals dressed in an assortment of fancy-dress costumes descended on Galway’s prime cocktail joint ‘Buddha Bar’ for a Mixology Course like no other. After being put through their paces and of course sampling their work, Buddha bar came alive as the Halloween afterparty kicked off with music provided by UG’s own DJ Soc. A night to remember for all who attended and I look forward to seeing what the WiSTEM committee bring us next as the bar has now been set incredibly high.

WiStem Committee Buddha Bae’s Conor presents the award for Best Costume to the Great British Bake-Off Team at the WiSTEM DJSoc Halloween Event The Kardashians take Galway