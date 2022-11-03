Ultimate Christmas gift guide for super-eager shoppers



Not to alarm you, but Christmas is almost sixty days away. I know I find that scarier than spooky season. If you’re like me and already thinking ahead to gingerbread houses and candy canes, and trying to plan your Christmas gift list in advance this year, chances are you’re a bit stumped on what gifts to buy someone.

Well, look no further as these recommendations may help you out a little bit.

For the coffee addict

‘AeroPress’ is the word on everyone’s lips recently in the coffee community. The product is compact, meaning it’s easy to bring through airports and it’s the fastest way to get your morning dose of caffeine if you’re trying to save money.

All you need to do is pour hot water onto coffee granules, use the plunger to push down for fifteen to twenty seconds and you have a cup of coffe. It’s the perfect gift to give the person in your life that still wants their daily caffeine fix but wants to save money. Plenty of coffee shops in Galway are stocking the AeroPress such as Urban Grind and Little Lane, so definitely check them out.

For the bookworm

Why not try a bookshop voucher? After all, it’s impossible to buy for a bookworm short of either asking them what books they want which ruins the element of surprise right? Either that or it’s not on their TBR (To Be Read.)

So, the best alternative is just to get them a voucher. Some people are weary of vouchers, but it’s really the best option to give them the money to get whatever book that their heart desires. One4all works, but it’s even better if you get a voucher directly from the shop, such as Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop if you want to support local.

For the one who wants a cute Secret Santa gift

Laptop stickers can be a cute way to make their someone’s work life more colourful. Redbubble have an ongoing deal on their website, where you can get a discount where you can get 50% off if you order ten small stickers. From general cute stickers of plants and books to those modelled of TV shows, anime, and movies, why not support an artist by buying some stickers? It’s a cute little stocking-filler to add to a gift.

For the one who has a lot on their mind

Journaling is said to really help with alleviating stress and anxiety, particularly up to exam season. If they’re new to journaling, a diary with a bit of structure would really help. Gratitude journals can also be a good option to reflect on the day and be grateful for the little things in life. If you’re looking to support an Irish business, The Head Plan have gratitude journals starting from affordable prices. Amazon also have aesthetically pleasing options available if you need something on the cheaper side.

For the person who needs a bit of pampering

You can never go wrong with a mini beauty kit. Boots sell plenty in the run up to Christmas, but Rituals also have a store in Galway that sells great products. From their small showroom kits of their popular cherry blossoms scents to scents focusing on de-stressing such as their Ritual of Jing gift set.

There are plenty of scent options. If you have someone in your life that struggles a bit with getting to sleep at night, their pillow mist is also a great option and works like a treat.

Hopefully these are some gifts that won’t break the bank and will be able to speed up your shopping this Christmas.