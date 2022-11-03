Ireland eases to win over Jamaica

The Rugby League World Cup match that took place between Jamaica and Ireland this month saw a dominant Ireland side secure a resounding 48-2 victory in Group C.

The match itself was a wake-up call for the Jamaican team, who nonetheless had one of the biggest cheers from the crowd when Kieran Rush scored their only points of the game after the first-half hooter.

The Jamaican team started the game smoothly, with center Jacob Ogden narrowly failing to get on the end of a grubber kick in the 10th minute.

However, the Jamaican team was undone by a combination of brute strength and the sheer ingenuity of Luke Keary, who proved that he is an exceptional player in this match.

Louis Senior scored for Ireland in the 13th minute, from over in the corner.

Jamaica’s first points were scored as Rush held his nerve to kick a penalty after Ireland were penalized for an offside.

Jamaica pressed at the start of the second half, but their threat soon subsided, and after Keary was denied a deserved try by a timely interception from his opposite number, James Woodburn-Hall, Innes Senior crossed for Ireland’s fifth.

As the game progressed, Keary and Richie Myler even exchanged smiles after the latter floundered Keary’s clever lay-off on the left, which would surely have added to the Jamaica’s pain.

Speaking after the game, Tulsen Tollett, a former Rugby player and a BBC Sports commentor said, “Luke Keary really played well and stood out in the match against Jamaica”.

“The upcoming matches against Lebanon and New Zealand will be very interesting to watch,” he continued.

“The tournament is very interesting so far, let’s see where it goes with all the injuries the players face.”

Later that week, Ireland’s chances of progressing to the World Cup knockout stages were dealt a huge blow as they fell to a 32-14 Group C defeat against Lebanon.