Oh bother….

“Honey is not the only thing the new Winnie the Pooh is after anymore”

A childhood memory of eating cookies with your favourite glass of juice and watching Winnie the Pooh is slowly being destroyed at the hands of newly-found nightmare, which sees two beloved Hundred Acre Wood residents being transformed into wild murderers. When characters or people undergo a transformation, there’s an aura of excitement that goes hand in hand with it, but this alteration is terrifying. In this brand new horror film, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet have been re-created into horrifying killers seeking revenge due to the fact that another beloved character, a human, by the name of Christopher Robin abandoned them years ago.

However, it seems that after returning with his fiancé and wanting to show her the Hundred Acre Wood, Christopher discovers that his best friends of the wood are nowhere to be seen and after finding Eeyores grave, he realises that he needs to find out what happened. It’s not long before he comes face to face with two unsuspecting terrifying faces of Winnie and Piglet.

Upon the release of the trailer, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the majority of film audiences thought it was a mere joke, a poster created by a horror fan, but it was after closer speculation that it was indeed no joking matter. That it was, in fact, real. Director, Rhys-Frake-Waterfield disclosed to the Radio Times that the film was shot in ten days near Ashdown Forest in England which was the inspiration for Milne’s imaginary Hundred Acre Wood in the original Winne the Pooh stories. Waterfield also said that they had to change certain elements by putting Winnie in a lumberjack suit and Piglet in black as Disney retains exclusive use of their interpretations of the teddy bear and his friends.

It seems as horror is entering a new era, a new ideology with the transformation of our favourite 1960’s characters into disturbing killers as they not only seek revenge from Christopher Robin’s abandonment, but also to a group of young women staying in a cabin in the woods. As animals, they are taking the concept of marking their territory to a whole new level. The transformation of Winnie and Piglet could be the first trigger to altering children’s beloved cartoon characters into chilling murderers, but the online world has access to pictures that artists have created by taking characters like Disney princesses, Mickey Mouse and even the Minions and turning them into flesh-eating beings.

Waterfield’s new movie has only been the first step into bringing these frightening creatures to life on the big screen. Perhaps, it will inspire others to do the same in the coming future, but you can bet your honey pots that Winnie the Pooh will not be the only innocent cartoon character to be turned into an animal-eating and blood-thirsty teddy bear. We won’t know which character will be next from our beloved Disney selection or any movie trademark for that matter, but one thing we need to be sure of; honey is not the only thing the new Winnie the Pooh is after anymore.