5 Things we love about the fall season

Shorter days, sweater weather and that slight crisp in the air. Welcome autumn. It’s time to leave behind a summer full travel and new experiences. There are many reasons as to why the coming weeks and months are exciting.

Back to a set routine

It’s a time when many people return to more set schedules and more predictable routines. The fall season can bring comfort and a feeling of closeness. From my childhood, I remember fall being quite an exciting time. A new school year with new school supplies, books and copies. Memories of seeing your friends after a long summer break and the back-to-reality aspect rushing in. I decide to set new goals and treat the new season as a new chapter in my life.

Colder weather, clothes & coffee

There is something about layering clothes. Finding joy in expressing yourself through your wardrobe. Approaching cold weather screams boots, I can’t forget to mention the comeback of woolly socks! Leather is another staple I’m really excited to wear. A black leather jacket can go a long way. If you’re searching for one try ZARA, Bershka of even better try to find one in a thrift shop. Another exciting piece of clothing is a long scarf. It hugs your neck and gives the outfit a finishing touch.

Apart from clothing, I must mention the sudden boost of happiness when your taste buds feel the warmth of coffee on a chilly day. It does not have to be a pumpkin spiced latte (although I would really encourage everyone to try one). Another beverage that jumps at me is hot chocolate. It is a great wakeup call before a morning lecture as well as a comfort in the evenings.

Decorations

Decorating your personal space with candles, blankets, and warm light will make your home a seasonable escape. It makes coming home late in the evening that bit better. The one candle I continue to buy every year is cinnamon scented. Rich spices hit your nostrils each time you walk through white-painted wooden doors. Countless blankets can be found in every corner, with fairy lights hugging the bed frame.

Atmosphere

Seasonal changes tend to shift the atmosphere in the community. People are wrapped up enjoying cold evening walks with orange and brown leaves at their feet. October is just around the corner and suddenly Halloween creeps in. There is a plenty to look forward to. You appreciate the change in season, the beauty of nature decaying and resting after summer months.

Movies, TV shows & books

Grab a cozy blanket, snacks and some company because fall is a busy TV season! It’s a time to rewatch your favourite movies and TV shows. Harry Potter is a must in my household. Watching psychological thrillers, crime and documentaries seems to be more exciting in the autumn nights. There is less of an emphasis on going out and the idea of staying in appeals much more. Another way of spending a chilly evening is reading. Reading a book by a fire must be one of my favourite fall activities. All that matters is the calm atmosphere in the room created by the dancing flames and the carefully crafted words on the pages.