Galway Events Guide, Courtesy of Flirt FM

For inclusion, email info@flirtfm.ie, times correct at publishing, but do check before you head out.

Repeating Events

Silent Disco

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8PM @ Róisín Dubh

Silent Disco every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Róisín Dubh with Ted & gugai playing music you love, music you love to hate and all your guilty pleasures.

Tigh He-He : A pop-up comedy club

Every Thursday at 8pm @ Róisín Dubh

A pop-up comedy club, featuring the very best of Irish stand up comedy

John Conneely Inc.

Every Sunday at 11PM @ Róisín Dubh

Galway’s finest musicians the multi-cultural lineup includes Keyboards, Saxophone, Dobro, Flutes along with many guest musicians and the extraordinary vocal talents of Italian singer Barbara Vulso.

Open Mic Night

Every Sunday at 9PM @ Róisín Dubh

Thursday 22nd September

Ol Times

8PM @ Róisín Dubh

Combining the influences of Led Zeppelin, The Doors, and The Rolling Stones with their own original tone to create a fiery cocktail of heart racing and intensely grooving sounds

Friday 23rd September

The Seattle Grunge Experience

8PM @ Monroes

The Seattle Grunge Experience is the only tribute act to authentically recreate the live sound of the four biggest Grunge bands in history: Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains.

Saturday 24th September

Lemonheads: It’s A Shame About Ray

8PM @ Róisín Dubh

The Lemonheads will be performing their breakthrough album It’s A Shame About Ray in its entirety

Jenny Greene

10PM @ Monroes

Jenny Greene has been at the forefront of the Irish Dance music scene for almost 20 years.

Thursday 29th September

Mec Lir

8PM @ Monroes

Mec Lir – bringing foot stomping beats to some of your favourite trad tunes.

Laura Stevenson

8PM @ Róisín Dubh

The New York singer- songwriter Laura Stevenson released her critically acclaimed self-titled album this August.

Saturday November 5th

Gaby Moreno & Ultan Conlon

8PM @ An Taibhdearc

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Gaby Moreno has released her seventh full-length studio album, Alegoría with songs in both English and Spanish exploring themes of hope, love, nostalgia and desolation, the album notably features, among others, her guitar heroes Marc Ribot and Davíd Garza.