5 reasons why you should own a candle

There are many rationales behind purchasing a candle. I believe that every time I buy one, I’m looking after my well-being. You may be wondering how, or maybe you already agree with the statement. So why should you own a candle? Below you will find a list of reasons that might inspire your next purchase.

Change mood and atmosphere of room

After a long day, imagine turning the lights off and lighting your favourite candle. Candles always remind me of peace and relaxation. Watching the flame dance helps me to unwind from the busy schedule. Not to forget to mention the incredible choice of scents! Invest in a lavender scent and let your mind wander. Sometimes something so simple can make the biggest difference.

If you are looking to build an atmosphere, reaching for a candle is a good place to start. Lighting candles offers a cosy, positive welcome.

Excellent gift – can’t go very wrong with a candle

Personally, receiving a candle as a gift creates the biggest smile on my face. If you think about it, quite a lot of thought goes into buying a candle for somebody. You think about the personality of the person and the scents you think they might enjoy most. This gift idea ranges in price. You can find candles for as little as 2 euro or if you’re feeling like really spending a fortune, I found Gucci candles that range between 200 and 500 euro. That’s right. It is a lot more than just a candle. I can say they look like those expensive ornaments that are forbidden to be touched. Would I spend this amount on a candle? Debatable.

Some may hold memories

Candles can be evocative. Studies show that scents can trigger emotional memories. When I heard about this, I immediately looked for an example. Around Christmas time, my mom always looks out for the Tree Farm Festivals Yankee Candle. The best way to describe the smell of this candle is to compare it to the smell of a real Christmas tree. The candle immediately reminds me of this festive season. It brings warmth and happy memories I’ve spent with my loved ones.

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy candles hold essential oils which are extracted from different herbs and plants. The evaporation of those oils will fill your room and work its magic. It will depend on the essential oil you choose; some may uplift you, calm or relax your body and mind. Try to search for phthalate-free candles.

Decorate the area

As I have previously mentioned, candles may look like ornaments. They fill up empty spaces and bring a positive, warm ambience to the room. They are very underrated when it comes to home decoration. You can place a few on a mirror tray in your living room or cluster them in the corner of a bathtub. Use candles of different heights and colours. Lastly, make sure you place them in safe areas!