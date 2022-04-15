Summer calls for an updated skin-care routine

There’s just something about summer that makes people much happier and enthusiastic. The days get longer, the nights get warmer, and the sun chases away all seasonal blues. Whether it’s the sun or the prospect of a vacation coming up or just having more than 5 hours of daylight, summer is arguably the best time of year.

But if you love skincare and makeup, you’ll also know that summer can present a few new struggles. There is such thing as too much sun, and always sweating can remove makeup in minutes. Not to mention the oversensitivity sea water and sand can cause. But there are a few basic ways to protect your skin and your makeup all while living your best summer.

Sunscreen

Of course, the most important thing is sunscreen. And while you should be wearing it all year round, it is especially important in summer. Sunscreen can be rather finicky when it comes to textures, it can clump easily with other skincare or makeup. While one might work for dry skin, it could be absolutely horrid on oily skin and vice versa.

The Paula’s Choice Defense moisturiser with SPF 30 is a great option, as it also helps with anti-aging and dullness and only does it protect against UV rays but also pollution and blue Light.

If you like wearing makeup, but find it makes it incredibly difficult to reapply your sunscreen every few days, try the SuperGoop (Re)Setting 100% Mineral Powder with SPF 35, a matte setting powder that makes reapplying so easy.

Blush

While sunscreen is super important, part of what makes summer, so enticing is finally getting a bit of a tan and sometimes a little sun exposure can look quite cute in some ways. In order to avoid risking skin damage, blush is an easy way to achieve that sun kissed flush but still keeping your skin healthy.

If you apply it all the way from your temples over your cheeks and nose, a.k.a all the points the sun would naturally hit your face, you can easily fake the Look. To avoid sweating it off at once, a liquid or cream blush lasts much better than powder. Sometimes.

The Saie Dew Blush Liquid Blush is gorgeous, it has a creamy gel texture and melts into your skin like a dream. The Ilia multi-stick is a twist-up stick blush that is super buildable and the perfect packaging to throw into your bag for on the go for those beach days.

Depuffer

Something about the dryness and heat of summer has the potential to make your face go rather puffy and there is nothing nicer on a hot day than a cold depuffing tool.

Whether it’s an ice roller or a cold gua sha or just an ice cube, giving yourself a little face massage first thing in the morning before doing your skincare or before going to bed is a great way to keep your skin looking its best. It can help encourage circulation, reduce swelling, minimise redness, soothe irritation, tighten skin and restore radiance. And if that isn’t enough to convince you, just the ritual of doing it is incredibly fun and relaxing.

Lip stain/balm

There’s nothing worse than heavy, sticky makeup on a hot summers day and a thick lipstick might just be the worst thing yet. Summer is the perfect time to switch out the matte lipsticks for light-weight lip stains and a balm or gloss for moisture. The Clarins Water Lip stains are longwearing and non-transferable while giving a pretty wash of colour. Top it off near any gloss or lip balm and you’re set for the day.