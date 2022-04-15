April: Beauty Bag Review

Another a month, another beauty bag review. Although the last few months have been very difficult, I have tried my best to stay consistent in my usage and tracking of the beauty products I currently use. To those who haven’t been following my beauty bag review, the point to these pieces is to show consistent usage of certain products and to reduce waste and spending on unnecessary goods.

If we all look at our make-up collection and review it once each month, we will notice certain trends and hopefully catch bad habits like over buying cosmetic products and letting items sit past their expiry dates.

1. Essence Lash Princess (Great Lash Maybelline -scrapped)

Essence mascaras have yet to disappoint me, but the Maybelline mascara was just so uncomfortable to use, and the applicator was so large that I just hated the idea of putting it on.

2. Jeffree Star Blue Blood palette – New to collection

Again, I understand people may not like Jeffree, but I enjoy his make-up as it’s one of the best vegan products on the market, not to mention the pigmentation. So far, the shimmer shade Crystal Flesh is stealing the show and the palette is actually a lot more wearable than I imagined.

3. Chanel Correcteur Perfection Concealer – emptied – replaced by NYX HD studio concealer

The Chanel concealer has served me well, but it has been consistently used for probably like 6 months. It’s a great concealer although it does dry pretty quickly so application had to be fast. I’m excited to play with a new concealer though.

4. Bourjois Paris Healthy Mix -Using

I don’t use foundation daily so the usage on this has been pretty slow. As the seasons change, I also change my foundation as my winter skincare is different to my Spring and Summer skincare. For now, I still love the foundation as its super dewy and blends in a very natural way It’s a shame that the brand is now so hard to find in Ireland.

5. Catrice 3D brow – Decluttered

Honestly, I scrapped this product because I genuinely no longer enjoy drawing very dark brows. I have switched to eyebrow tinting and clear eyebrow gel to style the hair.

6. Catrice Rock Couture liquid eyeliner + Essence tiny tip liner

Recently I have been enjoying a colourful liner and sometimes I prefer to have a very simple black wing. I switched between the two options and for now the usage is healthy.

7. Anastasia Beverly Hills Moon child highlighter – good usage

I have been using this highlighting palette for quite some time and only really made good progress on the shades Pink Heart and Lucky Clover. The formula is super soft, so you see the usage automatically which I like, and the shades are very pigmented and easy to blend which I also enjoy. There are three shades in the palette that I can’t really use: Purple Horseshoe, Blue Moon and Star as with my pasty complexion cannot handle a hint of blue. I will literally either look bruised or swollen.

8. The Ordinary – High Adherence Silicone Primer – Using

This primer still works well. I have no complaints and I’m glad it only needs a wee drop to work.

9. Rituals Miracle Bronzing Powder – It’s been 84 years…

I can’t take it anymore. I think I will soon declutter/ retire this product. Not only is it old but it’s also hugely getting on my nerves that I can’t seem to hit pan and if I want to apply it i have to literally swirl in the pan for 500 years. This bronzer is super lightweight, and I think it’ll be best to simply retire it and replace it with something newer and more pigmented.

10. Flormar compact powder – dusty crusty

The usage of the compact powder is significant as it now looks quite… well, used? The powder is great for under eye and brightening which I’m happy about and it’s affordable.

11. Wet n Wild coloricon blusher – New to collection

As summer fast approaches, I thought some blush wouldn’t hurt a white cast like myself. I really need a bit of colour but the problem is that if you dip even a bristle too hard you will end up applying too much to your face and it will literally look like you have a rash on your face. Blush is great but it’s a dangerous tool.