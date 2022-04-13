Student-friendly places to eat in Galway

A student review

Let’s face it, while a spice bag is great, sometimes you feel like switching things up a bit. As we come to the end of another academic year, some of you may want new places to eat. So, if you’ve decided to stay in Galway and want to try out somewhere new to eat, here are five ranked options for food that won’t break the bank in Galway.

Pascals:

Pascals: Courtesy of Pascals Coffee House on Facebook

If you’re looking for a decent stack of pancakes or a good brunch, say no more. Pascals has both of those things in abundance. While the menu focuses on mostly pancakes and fry-ups, it’s got plenty of pancake options to choose from-from the classic lemon and maple syrup to something on the fancier side with toppings of banana and peanut butter, even some cookies and cream if you’re feeling fancy. There’s also the choice of a good old fry-up or savoury bagel but be warned, these are on the more expensive side with the Breakfast Bagel costing around twelve euros. Also, their location in Edward Square is much handier to get a seat in than the other Pascal’s on Lower Abbeygate street.

Java’s:

Java’s: Courtesy of Java’s Creperie and Café Francais on Facebook

If you want a more reliable and slightly fancier choice that stays open a bit later, Java’s on Upper Abbeygate Street offers their own authentic Breton style crepes and desserts. There’s something for Everyone. You can choose from the classic lemon and sugar or something on the more savoury side. (my personal favourite is the Provencale-with ratatouille and a choice of either goat’s cheese or Emmental) that will satisfy every palette. A savoury crepe costs you eight euros, the sweet ones slightly less so if you’re in the mood for a treat-paired with cozy French vibes and late closing hours, what’s not to like?

The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden Galway: Courtesy @thesecretgardengalway on Instagram

The Secret Garden on Sea Road is probably Galway’s best kept secret-with fairy lights, beanbags and an outdoor area with no time limit on seating, you may just have your summer reading spot or a potential study spot as we approach exams. Their collection of teas is unique and has flavours for Everyone. Their Memory tea being particularly helpful coming up to exams. Their coffee is also top notch although so is their hot chocolate if you’re not a tea or coffee person. Again, it’s one of the few cafes in Galway open until late so it’s perfect for a cozy evening study session. Also, if you’re lucky, you may get a visit from West the resident cat!

Papa Rich

Papa Rich: Courtesy of Papa Rich Woodquay on Facebook

Ever wanted to feel a bit fancy on a date night or for dinner with friends without breaking the bank? Papa Rich Street Food is your best bet. With starters from a fiver, main courses starting at a tenner and a wide range of vegan options, what’s not to like? You can play it safe with some Sweet and Sour Chicken, or choose to go for one of their classic noodle soups or stir fry dishes. A favourite of mine is the Chapchae noodle if you’re looking for a bit of spice or trying out “Grandmas Favourite Curry.” There’s plenty of locations too with one just near NUI Galway campus just behind Born Clothing and in Woodquay, above the aquarium in Salthill, or for those a bit further out, there’s also Briarhill and a takeaway only option from Athenry.

The Gourmet Offensive (TGO’s)

The Gourmet Offensive: Courtesy of The Gourmet Offensive on Facebook

While it’s takeaway only at the time of writing due to construction work happening, The Gourmet Offensive is a vegan staple in Galway City. Even if you’re not a vegan and want to try transitioning into a more plant-based lifestyle without losing a good takeaway, TGO’S has it all covered. From their classic falafel wraps to their Beetroot Arancini Burger (the perfect vegan burger if you ask me), you’ll be spoilt for choice, with their falafel wrap meal costing only ten euros.

With these options, there’s something here for every student to try out all while saving money and finding a new favourite place in Galway in the process.