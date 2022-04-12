University launches sensory safe space on-campus

NUI Galway students Gad Muzinga, Catherine Long and Ailbhe O’Connor at the opening of the University’s Cubbie Sensory Hub. Credit: Aengus McMahon

NUI Galway launched on April 1 a new sensory safe space on-campus.

The Cubbie Sensory Hub was opened in Áras Uí Chathail to mark the arrival of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

The Cubbie, which is wheelchair accessible, can be used by one person at a time. It features an audio/visual programme and helps people who may be struggling to better manage feelings and emotions to assist with everyday campus life.

“The continued development of our campus to be a more supportive and accessible space for all is an important aspect of the University’s work going forward,” said NUI Galway President Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh.

“In line with our values of openness and respect for others, significant strides are being made to ensure that not only do we welcome everyone to NUI Galway, but we also endeavour to ensure that their experience as part of our campus community is an equitable and rewarding one.”

The Cubbie is capable of pre-empting sensory overload and balancing sensory needs by regulating, alerting or calming the sense.

It will also provide assistance in dealing with anxiety and help users practice mindfulness.

The Cubbie Sensory Hub will be made available for use to both students and staff and represents a major step forward in the University’s efforts to support members of the community with autism.

Those who wish to avail of the new service can register with NUI Galway’s Disability Support Services.

A team of Occupational Therapists will then work with each registered individual to provide them with a “unique sensory profile” and tailor their use of the Cubbie to their needs.

The Cubbie is located upstairs in Áras Uí Chathail upstairs from the Access Centre offices.

For more information contact the NUI Galway Access Centre via access@nuigalway.ie.