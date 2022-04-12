Summer 2022 Travel Advice

If you are planning to travel this summer, we’ve got you! Isabel will guide you through planning, booking and packing for your dream summer holiday. I’m sure a lot of us have missed the adrenaline that travel brings. Exploring new cities, cultures and simply enjoying our time away from what we know and are well used to.

Planning

The first step of any holiday obviously is the planning. You need to figure out where you want to go and what you want to do.

That obviously depends on what kind of holiday you want, is it a relaxed beach vacation? Or rather an action filled city adventure. Or maybe a sporty mountain trip? Once you have figured that out, you need to start researching your destination. It is important to make sure where you are going matches your expectations, your vibes and most importantly your budget. In the current climate, while covid restrictions may have lessened or disappeared in Ireland, that does not mean it is the same everywhere, so inform yourself thoroughly on the rules and restrictions in your destination.

Booking

Once you have figured out your destination, the next step is booking the trip. Start off by booking your flights; there are different webpages you can use to compare airlines, times, and prices. The most well-known is Skyscanner but kiwi.com is also very helpful and lets you put in different parameters so you can find a flight that matches exactly what you want.

Next is booking accommodation. Depending on what kind of holiday you want, you can choose between a hotel, B&B, Airbnb, or hostel. Using Booking.com, Hostelworld and of course the Airbnb webpage are often the easiest way to find something to suit your every need. Make sure you read all the reviews so that what you book is truly what you are looking for.

Packing

Once your trip is all booked and it’s closing in on your vacation dates, it is time to start packing or at least thinking about packing. Whether you’re the type to start packing weeks in advance or just hours before, the easiest way to stay on top of it is making a packing list. Look at what the weather at your destination is usually like for the time of year you’re going and then make sure you pack clothes that suit the temperature and culture of the Destination.

Include everything on your packing list, no matter how small and unnecessary it might feel, from underwear to chargers to medicine, as those are the things you’d most regret not taking. And of course, make sure you pack all of your important documents!

Isabel has taken you through a lot of important advice on how to get started with your travel plans. Now I am going to talk a little about airport preparation, what to do when you arrive at your destination and why to accept elements of surprise!

Airport Prep

For some, being at the airport may be a little stressful. Ensuring you have all the documents and most importantly that you don’t miss your flight. However, being prepared will let you relax a little. Arrive at the airport well in advance. This is probably one piece of advice you’ve heard all along. But it’s true.

Arriving 3 hours before your flight will give you enough time to go through airport security, sort your baggage if needed and find your gate. Of course, you might have time to shop around, maybe grab a snack. However, make sure to always observe the clock and watch the airport screens for any updates information. I believe being at the airport is fun and exciting. My holidays begin the minute I leave my house.

I have all of my flying documents on my phone to make it more accessible. However, although my battery would be fully charged, I would ensure to have documents printed too. On one occasion my phone was at 1% just before the gates. You don’t want to feel the stress I felt, believe me!

Arriving at destination

You’ve made it. All that is left is to reach your accommodation safely and without breaking the bank. So, depending on the time you arrive, a shuttle bus may not be available. However, I strongly recommend looking to see if there is one going to save a little. Taxis are also a possibility, a little more expensive at times. So long as you ensure everything is checked out prior to avoid any unnecessary stress.

I am positive the staff will help you to settle in when you walk through their doors. If you arrive during the day, take some time to relax, but we all know holiday time is precious and there is not a minute to be wasted! Look around the area and make memories you will happily look back on.

Elements of surprise

Let’s be honest, not everything can be planned or foreseen. That is the beauty of travel. You are going to a place you have likely not been to before. I absolutely recommend researching the area as mentioned by Isabel above, however, don’t be upset if something goes sideways or not exactly how you have imagined it to. Find another way around it. Sometimes it’s the unknown that is exciting and most memorable. Be open to try new things and simply enjoy your well-deserved holiday!