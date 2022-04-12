Back with a Bang: Bridgerton Returns to Netflix

The steamy romance programme that appeared on our Netflix lists on Stephen’s Day of 2020 is back with a bang (literally) featuring more sensual looks, hand touching, and enemies to lovers tropes to get romance lovers riled up for the year.

This season of Bridgerton follows the eldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey as he searches for a suitable wife. He wishes not to marry for love but only for convenience, yet his plans are foiled when he meets the enigmatic Kathani Sharma (Simone Ashley). Along with eight episodes of tension filled looks between Kate and Anthony, the season dives into the lives of the other Bridgerton siblings as Eloise (Claudia Jessie) looks for the infamous Lady Whistledown.

Overall, I really enjoyed this season. I found the romance more endearing than that of Daphne and the Duke in season one. I couldn’t stop watching as each episode rolled around as I waited for the tension to explode between our two main characters. However, there was an issue with pacing, and I often wished they wouldn’t constantly interrupt the middle of one storyline with another.

Bridgerton has received praise, as it should, for its racial representation and it’s great to see the continuation of that this season. They base this idea on the rumours that Queen Charlotte was mixed race and instead of just hinting at it the series runs with the idea that she was a black woman. The idea of this being that people of colour were able to receive more status within the communities of nineteenth century Britain because of this. I love this idea and think more period dramas should follow suit in the future. However, if this alternate history can be achieved and be so well received, I wonder why women in period dramas could not receive the same treatment. The issue of women being forced to marry to have status in nineteenth century Britain remains, and we see women constantly be reduced to their choices in love. Of course, I love a good romance when I see one. However, I did find it quite frustrating when the one character who showed no interest in courting and marriage (Eloise) becomes “educated” in feminist ideas by a man and proceeds to fall in love with him. It would have been nice to see a woman who shows no interest in dating remain that way. I hate this idea that a woman cannot exist in TV shows or movies without a male counterpart.

The storyline aside, the costume and make-up were absolutely beautiful this season. We saw a more modern take on make-up and hair this season with Anthony losing the dreadful sideburns from season one and Daphne finally growing out her bangs. The make-up was also more dramatic this season. In season one, Daphne has a fresh faced “no make-up” look about her but this season they decided to go with more dramatic eye make-up. Although this is less historically accurate it fits into this alternate history that Bridgerton is aiming for.

All in all, I really liked this season and I think fans of season one will be pleased. So, I recommend you grab your popcorn and tissues and settle in for another season of Bridgerton.