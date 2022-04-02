Beauty Product review – A collection of my current favourites

Now that the days are getting longer and the weather slowly but surely warmer, most people tend to change their makeup routines. Something about spring and summer just calls for more lightweight makeup, lighter but also more colour.

Since spring is quickly approaching, it is the perfect time to buy some new products or rediscover old ones you forgot you had.

Rare beauty liquid blush

This blush is currently being hyped up on all platforms and has been for the past months and for a good reason. The blush is super pigmented, so a little will go a long way. It feels like essentially nothing on the skin and is super long lasting, even through sweating or mask wearing. There are different finishes, either matte or dewy, but they are both gorgeous.

To demonstrate a few shades, ‘Bliss’ is a made nude pink, with a slight peachy undertone; ‘Believe’ is a dewy true mauve that gives the most gorgeous natural flush and ‘Grateful’ is a dewy red, with some warmer undertones and while it might be rather intimating at first it blends out beautifully.

Fenty Beauty cream blush

Warmer weather and blush go hand in hand and there’s no such thing as too much. Another lightweight one is the Fenty Cream Blush. It is a non-greasy cream that just melts unto your skin to make you look like you just came in from a walk, all flushed and gorgeous.

It also survives really well in sweaty climate and through mask wearing.

There are 10 shades, and they are all stunning. To narrow it down a bit, ‘Strawberry Drip’ is a soft coral pink, that gives the most slightly sun-burned looking flush (that’s a good thing); ‘Summertime Wine’ is a berry shade with a slight shimmer to it and Rose Latte is a soft bronzed nude that leans slightly into terracotta, and one of the most iconic shades for summer.

Benefit lip stain

The original shade ‘Benetint’ was originally created in the 1970s for an exotic dancer as a nipple tint but has since become a cult favourite lip stain (it can also be used as blush).

The stains are smudge-proof and last for hours to give the natural blushed lip look. There are 6 different shades, from red to pink to orange, guaranteed to be shade to suit everyone.

Milk Makeup Bionic Bronzer

This liquid bronzer is relatively new to the market, but it quickly becomes a favourite. It’s a 90% natural hydrating bronzer that unites make up and skin care with a mushroom-infused formula for a long-lasting finish that is sheer and glowy all over. Can it get any better than skincare AND makeup in one? There are three different shades available.