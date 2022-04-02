7 Things to do in your 20s

Ah our 20s, most people tell you it’s the most carefree years of your life where you can party till the sun comes up and drink until your head is spinning. Being 20 has meant a lot of different things in recent years. In our parents’ generation, their 20s was when they found their soulmates, bought houses and had kids.

My parents were 18 and 21 when they got married. I’m almost 21 and cry to shows like Place under the sun because I will more than likely never own a home in a Spanish paradise.

As of 2022, the accommodation scene is very desperate, a college degree no longer promises well-paid jobs and having children is often either feared or actively avoided. Just looking at Lego prices will send you into a week-long depressive episode.

But, even though everything around us right now may seem a little hopeless and the dream Is basically to be able to pay rent and have money for coffee every blue moon.

We shouldn’t stop trying to make our 20s some of the most productive and proactive years of our lives that will help us build our more positive 30s.

1. Savings

This is crucial, having a little financial pillow is important now more than ever as it will help you manage your life and change it from living from paycheck to paycheck to a more sustainable plan. Treating yourself is great but, let’s be honest, many of us abuse our self-love treats, and we need to be able to say no to ourselves and hopefully learn to say no to others when they pressure you into nights out that you really can’t afford.

A security pillow can be a piggy bank in the middle of your bedroom, but that’s your safety net, and with recent global events we don’t know what that additional 50 quid can do for us in the future.

2. See the World!

Hey, just because saving money is on this list, it doesn’t mean we have to rid ourselves of all the joy life has to offer. We thankfully live in the era of Ryanair cheap flights and monthly sales. While you are young and have the time to take your chances, fly to Greece for 20 quid! Enjoy it while you can because our 20s do not last forever. Make a list of countries you really want to visit and if you see them for affordable prices within time frames you can allow, take that trip!

3. Don’t take the success of others as your loss

It’s scary that even though we are all in our 20s we all have different skills, interests and life paths. Some 20-year-olds are so far into their self-growth and life path that we can feel a little bit crappy about our own lives. Some who live with their family because they cannot afford to live on their own are envious of the ones who live in student accommodation and vice versa. Instead of bringing each other down and stressing about how far others are, focus on your personal wins. No matter how small they may seem they are yours and only yours. Hating yourself won’t help you grow.

4. SKINCARE!

Darlings, this goes to girls, boys and everyone in between, take care of our skin! Vitamin C, Collagen, Retinol, Vitamin D and SPF. Let’s not look crusty and dusty in our 30s and 40s and let’s start putting that moisturizer down to our necks and face. No more simple water and home soap.

5. Do not sacrifice your life for a hookup

Trust me, we all want to be loved and fall in love. But our 20s are precious, and we cannot afford to waste them on people who do not cherish you or support you. Many people fall into relationships they don’t feel ready for and lose sight of who they are and what they want.

That being said, love whoever you want! But don’t let love stop you from achieving your dreams and putting them above your mental and physical wellbeing.

6. Don’t hate yourself

We have enough people putting us down and unfortunately, our early to mid-20s are very similar to our teens, when we thought everyone hates us and everyone is judging what we wear, say and act. Life can be extremely stressful and wasting time worrying about your weight or the colour of your hair is not helpful for your self-growth.

Remember that during our 20s we really build our character and pave the way for the rest of our adult life. Be kind to yourself, because there will be a lot of people who may still be unkind to you and you need to be that support for yourself.

7. Build routines

This may seem like a boring finish, but routines are key. Whether you are starting to work alongside your studies or whether you simply find it difficult to organise your day, having a daily routine is extremely helpful. Try and integrate things you would like to start doing into your routines and slowly bring change into your life. Routines help us feel a purpose and help us avoid unnecessary stress about forgetting important details.