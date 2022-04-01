The heart’s power of teamwork

“Don’t you think it’s too early for this?” “Why don’t you take it slow, wait a little longer?” “What if this doesn’t last?” I’ve heard it all and gracefully turned a deaf ear to the comments of people all around. There are the ones who are genuinely trying to look out for you and your best interests, but they often end up causing more harm than good with their words. There are the ones who are pessimistic about love and fast pace relationships because of their past heartbreaks, and then there are the ones who smile, genuinely smile, and say “If you’re happy then I’m happy”. People need to stop commenting on someone else’s relationship just because they think the couple should listen to them. I’ve known people who tried to tear down relationships before they even started or when everything was going smoothly; in my opinion, they are the worst kind of person and I hope you never meet them.

I’ll tell you this though; if you know you know. The heart knows what it wants and people should often listen to it. After two months of being with my partner, he moved in with me to my Nan’s house in Galway city. His move from Kilkenny was easy but still stressful. Communication is key when making a big step like moving county and moving in together. There was the obvious conversation about “Is this what we really want?”, “Are we ready for that?” “What will people say?”. We came to the conclusion that we wanted to be together and that closing the distance was what we needed to start a life together. We did it. We spoke to our friends and family about what was going to happen and they were greatly supportive. I remember my Mam saying “If you know you know” and I felt a sense of relief when she said that.

Making big decisions does prove to be a big step, but with communication and a mutual understanding then any decision can be made. I know of couples that take a step back or delay making big steps together because of the fear of close friends and family judging them and trying to interfere when their opinions are not wanted in the first place. My partner and I worked together to move out of my Nan’s house to a more private house where we are now happily living with our fish, Bubbles, and our hamster, Pipsqueak!

When we made the decision to move into our own place together, it was such a huge step for us with having to pay rent, bills, budget our expenses and look after the space, but with moving came the long and painful process of trying to find an affordable and nice place. When you work as a team to search and budget and look at places together, the process of it all becomes so much easier and less stressful. It is simply unbelievable how teamwork can make anything seem easy. It doesn’t matter what decision you and your partner make together or how big or small it may be, but once you put your mind to all these things together then anything is possible.