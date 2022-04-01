Dos and Don’ts while travelling abroad



Travelling is great. Seeing new places and experiencing new things is always fun and exciting, and adds to the number of stories we will be able to tell our children and grandchildren.

But it’s no secret that travelling alone has become a little scary and dangerous, especially after the horror stories we hear about kidnappings.

So, I have compiled ways to, not only help keep you safe, but also things you should actively do to make your trip a lot more comfortable and maybe affordable.

Don’t wait until the last minute to book accommodation

Although the flights may be cheap, accommodation usually bites a bit, especially if you are booking on the same day of arrival or if you’re booking through unreliable websites. Book your stay a month in advance, or three to two weeks latest, and look out for genius discounts and city centre proximities.

Do read reviews and filter properties carefully

Sometimes you can be so in love with the photos and the price that you can accidentally miss some vital details and reviews. Reviews will help you orientate your expectations and avoid an unwanted confrontation.

Don’t make yourself an easy target for pickpockets!

There are a lot of criminals hunting on clueless tourists. So, make sure to plan your routes and try to avoid people who approach you at the metros, as from experience, many of them are often scammers. Keep your handbag and purses closed and do not take out your wallet in public unless making a transaction at a till.

Do keep your most used card within reach inside your phone case for easy access and quick transactions.

Only ask for help from people inside tourist official boots who have security behind or around them. Plan your routes via Google maps as much as possible and wear your backpacks and handbags on your front, not to the side or swinging at the back, when in crowded areas.

Do be wary of new friends you make on holidays, especially at first

Sometimes you can really hit it off with the strangers you met abroad, but do not forget, they are strangers. Do not show information about where you are staying and minimise personal talk until you are sure this person is friendly. Do not take lifts or drinks from people unless you know and trust them.

Do always stay in contact

Let your family and friends know where you are regularly as it’s almost like taking them on a trip with you but also it is a great way for them to keep track of where you are and make sure you are safe.

Bonus tip! When eating in restaurants or cafes abroad when ordering water ask for tap water as you will be brought water in a glass bottle unless you specify. Tap water is free and harmless in most European countries.