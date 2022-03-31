When the zzz’s disappear at dawn

Do you ever think about sleep? Scratch that question, do you ever think about sleep when you first wake up in the morning after brushing your teeth and getting dressed and you’re just about to leave through the front door? I do. All the time.

However, as hard as it is to leave your bed in the morning, you can always remind yourself of the fact that your bed will be there when you return home in the evening. You need to remind yourself that sleep is a nightly activity that we come back to night after night; there is no skipping your sleep-time unless you work night shifts and that is simply not for me. Been there, done that.

As heart-breaking as it is to break away from the duvet’s embrace, there is always the thrill and excitement of a morning routine, especially when it’s a morning routine that you like. Personally, rushing into my kitchen and seeing my hamster clanging on his bars to get attention is my favourite thing to wake up to.

The only thing my partner hears in the morning is me running into the kitchen, seeing Pipsqueak and saying “Ahhhh, good morning baby, how’s my little ball of fur! Yes, yes…who’s the best boy, who’s the best boy?” while proceeding to press my nose through the bars to boop his own nose.

However, this article isn’t about me doting over my hamster, this is about how to start the morning off right! And what does every typical Irish folk do in the morning? They switch the kettle on to make themselves their morning cup of tea or coffee (we all know tea is the best).

Then the toaster gets switched on for those lovely Brennan’s bread slices of toast or perhaps you like pancakes for breakfast. But then there’s also Cornflakes, Weetabix, Crunchy Nut, Rice Krispies and Coco-Pops that are just snapping, crackling and popping to start your morning off the right way.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day; you’ll need the energy for the day ahead. Often, before I head back the night before, I’ll make a list of my morning routine and what needs to be done before I leave the house.

Writing out a to-do list is the best way I get things done and the best way for me to remember important things to do on a specific day. There is no better feeling than crossing off one or two important things that you needed to do when your morning has just begun; starting off the day productively is sure to set you off on a clear path to a smooth-running day ahead.

Everyone has their own way of starting off their morning; be it reading, writing, listening to music, taking a walk at 06:00 am or relaxing in their kitchen with a cup of tea. But for those who have pets, need I say anymore? There is nothing nicer than waking up to your dog or cat or hamster and giving them a little morning attention.

As someone who deals with depression and anxiety, my hamster is vital to me, and he brings me so much happiness that I genuinely don’t know what I’d do without him. Getting to see him zooming towards me in the morning to say good morning is a routine I’ll never take for granted. Pets really appreciate that little time you spend with them in the mornings before you leave for the day. Company like that will forever be cherished by both you and your little furry friend!

Cup of tea, breakfast or time spent with your family pet can be anything to your heart’s desire but make your mornings a good one. Now, not every morning is a good one. We have our bad ones and that is perfectly okay. We need to remember that if our morning doesn’t start off good, it does not mean that the rest of the day will be bad.

Personally, what gets me through is my partner and I going to bed and him asking me “Will we catch some z’s, my love?” and I grab at the air in front of me trying to catch a pretend Z. Sleep takes over and the z’s rise and disintegrate in the air above us until dawn takes them away the very next morning.