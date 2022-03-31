Life in Limbo: Ukraine edition

Wow. There’s a change, I’m finally using my real name to write my student diary in this issue. I have always been a little embarrassed by it ever since I came to Ireland. Back in 2006, many people didn’t know where Ukraine was and that we were a completely separate country and nation to the Russians. I was very insulted multiple times across my life in Ireland but I never gave up hope that one day everyone will look at my country and envy our strength and our willpower. That day has come, but unfortunately at the price of many children, women and men who were civilians and the prospectors of our home.

In the recent weeks that passed since I wrote last some things have changed, I have once again found my name in a paper, this time in The Irish Times, who began following the story of my family and their evacuation from Ukraine. The good news is that as of March 19th my family are safe. My grandmother, aunt and 11-year old cousin are on their way to Ireland as we speak.

I have finally been able to eat and sleep a bit more these days, even though I’m still glued to my phone. I no longer spend my night crying, my sorrow has turned from anger to hatred to a whole new feeling of emptiness and exhaustion. I know we will win this war but I worry about how many lives Ukraine has yet to sacrifice until our sky will once again turn blue.

I’m getting closer to officially graduating with my bachelor’s degree and honestly I couldn’t be more excited to see what other changes will come to my life.

I have also been fostering kittens ever since the war in Ukraine broke out: Bublik and Tikhon were both adopted on Friday 18th of March by two wonderful families. I know it sounds silly but it gave me such peace and joy and most importantly hope. Unfortunately, our lives have a funny way of changing and taking matters into their own hands, but I believe that everything that happens, happens for a reason. There will be a rainbow at the end of this storm, and once that rainbow shines I wish for all of us to admire it together.

