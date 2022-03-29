Healing and wellness crystals

Time and time again, I’d walk past the shop named Amber just off Francis Street in Galway and remain oblivious to the beautiful goods that dwelled there until my interest and love for the paranormal led me to Tarot cards, Witchcraft books, Supernatural books and Crystals.

Before you become concerned or scared of my interests, I’ll put you at ease by telling you that I do not perform rituals of any sort, I do not contact the world of spirits and I most certainly do not mess around with the world of the unknown. I do believe in that particular area, but not everyone does and that’s okay.

However, the paranormal universe doesn’t tie in with the beautiful gems that are awaiting to be written about. I learned that choosing your crystal is a very important process that involves carefully picking up various ones, turning them over in your palm and sensing which one radiates the best energy, sometimes you just know what crystal yours is because you’ll be drawn to its’ characteristics that only appeal to you.

Rose Quartz

The Rose Quartz was my first ever crystal. A very light shade of pink to symbolise the colour of a blossoming romance and the crystals’ shape can even be in the shape of a heart, mine is like that, but the top bit of the heart looks smoothed out and caved in at the same time; hard to explain, but I’m sure you get the picture. The Rose Quartz is believed to harmonise the brain, relieve breathing difficulties when placed over one’s chest. As I learned from Judy Hall’s The Book of Little Crystals the crystal teaches you how to love and to accept yourself and to forgive the past.

Eye of The Storm (Judy’s Jasper)

A truly beautiful crystal in terms of its’ red mixed with green colour; it is like two waves of colour colliding and melting into one another. “Holding this stone is like standing in the eye of a hurricane with everything swirling around you, but you’re still in the centre.” The stone is also believed to be a stress-reliever so if you are thinking of buying a stress ball then think again. “It contains dynamic raw energy on which to draw and it encourages the growth of healthy new cells”. In times of stress, I like to hold it in my hand, close my eyes and look at the bigger picture; it helps me by taking the panic away despite feeling like everything around me is in chaos.

Bloodstone

The clue is in the name; this crystal is known to be a blood cleanser and a powerful healer. I remember this particular stone catching my eye because of the red floating amongst the blackness of the rock and each crystal holds a little description; the thought of having a bloodstone that is known to provide mindfulness and to keep you focused on the present. “The stone is long known to heal blood and blood-rich organs and encourages circulation. It was also known to stop nosebleeds. In the ancient Near East and in the West, it was powdered and mixed with honey and egg-white to draw out snake venom, reduce tumors and staunch hemorrhages.”

Black Tourmaline

A crystal that is naturally black in colour with tiny mica bits and is referred to as the protection stone often against jealousy or ill-wishing (I hope that doesn’t mean I won’t enjoy listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s Jealousy, Jealousy). “It increases well-being by airing out toxic or negative energies and harmonises the brain. Side-note: Hold this crystal for pain relief and to relive arthritic swelling.”

Auralite

A crystal that speaks for itself through its own name. It seems that when you break the word down to “Aura” and “lite” it means something good, a good aura. I added this gem to my collection due to the fact I deal with migraines and stress headaches from time to time and as someone who suffers from depression and anxiety this was the perfect rock for me. Hey, what do you know? I’ve found my rock (ha-ha!) “It switches off stress and tension which will allow the body to relax. It works to clear migraines, headaches, eye strain, muscle spasms and discomfort”. As someone who has to wear glasses on a daily basis, seeing it is known to help eye strain was the cherry on the cake and I didn’t need to strain my eyes to see how beautiful this crystal was.