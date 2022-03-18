Spotify: Added to Liked Songs

Imagine taking a walk around your local area, earphones in and letting the world function around you as how it normally would, but a movement from the corner of your eye catches your attention briefly. You turn and catch a glimpse of a person using a brush as a stand-up microphone and they’re mouthing the words to a song you can’t hear from the other side of the glass window.

I am that person and I have no shame in it, but it’s safe to say that my cleaning doesn’t get done as quick as I’d like it to be done, but the songs I have on my Spotify are just too good to not dance or lip-sync to. Sharing is caring, my fellow sinners; skip along here to my playlist that I pay for every month because I’d rather have control over what I listen to as opposed to not being able to skip or pick a specific song.

Rock N Clean

I do be head-banging away to this song when I’m cleaning my house; on a quick sidenote, people always find it so humorous how I say “I do be”, do you say it? Oh! My bad, the song! Please give a generous search to Avril Lavigne Rock n Roll. It is such an epic song with lyrics that’ll make you feel like grabbing your sweeping brush or mop and using it as an electric guitar.

However, Queen’s song Another One Bites The Dust is a true classic and has steadily climbed my list of “Top Favourite Songs to Listen to When I Clean!”. Cleaning down the countertops and shelves from dirt and dust; how fitting is that?

Jealousy in the mirror

High heels on, a lovely outfit fitted on to my curves and my eye is wide open up against the mirror as I’m carefully applying eye-liner and all you can hear from my phone is Olivia Rodrigo’s hit Jealousy, Jealousy. It may not sound like the most fitting song to getting ready for a night out, but everyone has their vices and this is mine. Growing up through my teens and even now in my twenties, I’m not the most confident and I’ve acquired the title of “Master of Putting Herself Down”, but that’s a mindset I need to ween myself out of with time and patience. There’s also the tendency to shout the lyrics, just like Olivia does of “All I see, is what I should be…. Happier, Prettier, Jealousy, Jealousy”. It’s rather entertaining and it makes me smile at myself.

Own Those Streets

If you’re like me with a love for dramatic songs and soundtracks, then you simply must add 2WEI’s Toxic to your playlist! Their version of Britney Spears’ top hit is a revelation. I seem to have a song for everything, but this particular song is one for when you’re walking to work or just out for a walk in general; it will make you feel powerful and so many other emotions that you didn’t think existed.

Can I have your number?

I play this in work, at home, everywhere! One simply must have Blondie’s Call Me. After experiencing how fitting the soundtrack was in Bride of Chucky and The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, I fell in love with the song rather quickly. Love at first listen. Sigh! It’s quite comical when I play it at work when I’m working in the same department as my boyfriend in work; we always make those “call me” gestures with our hands up to our ears as we sing it to one another. As I tell him jokingly, I’d be insulted if he didn’t have my number after half a year!