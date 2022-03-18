Galway Sustainability Project has been shortlisted in the AONTAS STAR Awards

MC of the STAR Awards Colm O’ Regan

A sustainability project based in Athenry has been shortlisted for an AONTAS STAR Award in the ‘Sustainable Development through Education’ Category.

The initiative, named A Giant Leap, is run by the Amicitia Social Enterprise in Athenry and they are creating an exhibition on future worlds through the material of plastic. Their exhibition pieces are designed in collaboration with participants, which involves community members in the creative process, raises questions about sustainability and encourages participants to think about a long-term future that is sustainable.

AONTAS is the National Adult Learning Organisation in Ireland. The STAR Awards are an awards initiative produced by AONTAS in the aim to recognise and celebrate the work undertaken by adult learning initiatives throughout Ireland.

CEO of AONTAS, Dr Niamh O’Reilly said, “The STAR Awards are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the positive contribution that adult learning initiatives make to individual adult learners, local communities, and the Irish public. The focus this year is on the wider benefits of learning for development of a collective sense of belonging, equality, wellbeing, and growth. This is really reflected across the shortlist this year, and AONTAS is delighted to have such wonderful initiatives shortlisted for the STAR Awards.”

Judging of the STAR Awards comprises two stages: In the first stage, nominated projects are shortlisted by an independent judging panel, whose membership is drawn from the education, business and technology sectors. The second stage gives staff and learners from the shortlisted projects the opportunity to meet with the judging panel online before they make their final decision.

STAR Award winners will be announced during the week of the AONTAS Adult Learners’ Festival (7th-11th March 2022) and a celebratory event will also take place to acknowledge the incredible achievements of all of the groups involved.